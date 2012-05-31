May 31 - A lack of transparency in reporting and disclosure and
structural uncertainty are key reasons why the European leveraged loan market
has not seen the same resurgence in issuance as the US, Fitch Ratings believes,
exacerbating investor hesitancy due to the European macroeconomic environment.
A more favourable economic background, healthier banking system and larger and
more liquid non-bank investor base support more active US speculative grade debt
capital markets, and are not factors which are easily replicated in Europe. But
improved financial disclosure and the resolution of structural challenges could
make it easier for European and international investors to invest in Europe's
speculative grade companies.
We believe better financial disclosure gives global investors in US CLO
liabilities the ability to do more due diligence in the underlying loans, which
the managers select. US leveraged borrowers are often publicly rated, typically
file quarterly public financial statements and are SEC registered. In contrast,
most European leveraged loan borrowers provide little or no public disclosure.
Moreover, US arrangers operating in a more homogenous market can set terms such
as Libor floors and price credit such that loan issuance compensates for higher
funding costs in new US CLOs.
A resolution of still-evolving structural issues would also help. There
continues to be tension between lenders extending loans and high yield investors
buying notes over areas such as the voting and other rights of nominally equal
classes of creditor, but where in practice bank lenders often retain an
advantage, and jurisdictional outcomes remain uncertain. More standardisation in
these areas would, we believe, make the market more attractive to investors
compelled by European corporate credit quality but hindered by underdeveloped
frameworks.
The European high yield bond market saw a record year of EUR44bn in 2011. Such
volumes are dwarfed by the European leveraged loan market, much less the broader
unsecured bank-dependent European mid-market. European Collateralised Loan
Obligations (CLOs) produced a surge in loan issuance in 2006 and 2007. Yet there
have been no new primary market CLOs backed by new loans since 2007 to alleviate
the refinancing risk on underlying loans or replace falling bank lending to
mid-market corporates.
This is in contrast to the US CLO market where USD13.4bn of primary deals have
been done thus far in 2012, complemented by a USD1 trillion high yield market as
well as active US bank and mutual fund loan investors.
The likely continued constraints on bank lending over coming years in Europe
pose problems for the EUR350bn of high yield bond and loan refinancing due
between 2014 and 2016, and the ability of companies and financial sponsors to
raise new money to invest. This will be exacerbated by the end of most current
European CLO's reinvestment periods in 2014 - up until now they have been able
to reinvest proceeds in new deals, after 2014 most will be in run-off mode.