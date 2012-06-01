(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Indian Infrastructure Equipment Receivables Trust July 2010's (IIERT July 2010 - an ABS transaction) second loss credit facility (SLCF) and affirmed its Series A1 pass through certificates (PTCs) as follows:

INR170.3m SLCF: upgraded to 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR432.9m Series A1 PTCs: affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The upgrade of the SLCF reflects the adequate credit enhancement cover, which is commensurate with the new rating level. The adequate cover arises from the amortisation of the loan pool and from the fact that 90 days past due delinquencies are within Fitch's initial base case assumption.

The affirmations reflect the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by SREI Equipment Finance Private Limited ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Outlook Negative) for the purchase of new and used construction equipment. According to the payout report of 17 May 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR328.3m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR456m.

According to the payout report of 17 May 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.88% of the original pool principal and 5.29% of the current pool principal outstanding. The report also shows that 16.7% of the original pool balance was outstanding as of April 2012.