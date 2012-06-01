(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We have reviewed Eurocredit CDO IV, based on data from the April 2012 trustee report, our cash flow analysis, and recent transaction developments.

-- Based on our review, we have raised our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, B-1, B-2, Q Comb, and S Comb notes.

-- At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class C-1 and C-2 notes.

-- Eurocredit CDO IV is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Eurocredit CDO IV B.V.'s class A-1, A-2, B-1, B-2, Q Comb, and S Comb notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class C-1 and C-2 notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance. We used data from the trustee report (dated April 23, 2012), performed our credit and cash flow analysis, and took into account recent transaction developments. We applied our 2010 counterparty criteria and our cash flow criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009.

From our analysis, we have observed a fall in the notional amount of the assets that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-') since we last reviewed the transaction (see "Ratings Lowered On Three Tranches In Eurocredit CDO IV, Two Tranches Withdrawn," published on April 12, 2010). However, the defaulted assets (rated 'CC', 'C', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') in the collateral pool have increased since our previous review, both in notional and percentage terms. All par value tests continue to perform above the required trigger, and are higher than at our previous review. With less than 50% of the original class A-1 note principal outstanding, the credit enhancement is higher than at our last review. None of the deferrable notes are deferring interest. The weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has also improved.