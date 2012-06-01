The rating on the senior unsecured debt issued by Intergas Finance B.V. was raised to 'BB+' from 'BB'.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects underlying improvements in KTG's group stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we raised to 'bb' from 'bb-' on the back of our expectations of sound cash flow generation and moderate projected debt levels for the group.

Our base-case scenario projects that KTG, despite planned heavy investments, will generate neutral free operating cash flow in the medium term that should support maintenance of healthy credit ratios. We also factor in our expectations that KTG will maintain its prudent liquidity management, based on an "adequate" liquidity profile and a long-term maturity profile. We also expect the group's Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to remain below 1.5x on a sustained basis.

As we understand, KTG might receive the status of National Gas Operator in the near term, which could boost group revenues and earnings. This stems from the associated preemptive rights to purchase gas from oil producers and then resell it in the market at higher prices. However, we expect the group will be obliged to spend the incremental proceeds on upgrading and rehabilitating its regional gas network.

KTG's business risk profile, which we assess as "fair", is supported by the relatively stable and regulated nature of the gas transportation business (which contributed about 37% to total revenues in 2011), ship-or-pay terms until 2015 under a new contract with Russian energy major OAO Gazprom (BBB/Stable/A-2), and the favorable location of the group's transit pipelines. It is constrained by KTG's concentration on Gazprom, increasing cash flow volatility stemming from the rising share of unregulated gas sales in the group's revenue composition, somewhat opaque retail gas tariff regulation in Kazakhstan, project and execution risks attached to new large projects the group plans to undertake, and potential competition from alternative gas export pipelines transporting Central Asian gas.

We have revised our view of KTG's financial risk profile to "significant" from "aggressive". The revision is based on our view of KTG's moderate projected debt leverage, "adequate" liquidity with solid accumulated cash balances, favorable long-term maturity profile, and solid cash flow ratios. This is mitigated by KTG's ambitious planned investments in gas transmission and distribution, which we project at Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 60 billion (about $400 million) per year, and foreign currency risk because more than 90% of KTG's debt is denominated in U.S. dollars. In addition, we note that the group's financial policies are largely dictated by the parent, JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG; BBB-/Stable/--; Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAA'), and there is a risk that KTG's financial standing could rapidly change as a result of any unexpected actions taken by KMG, including, but not limited to aggressive dividend payout and intragroup cash redistribution.

We equalize the ratings on ICA with those on KTG, reflecting the overall creditworthiness of the KTG group. The consolidated approach reflects the companies' close integration, KTG's 100% ownership of ICA and other major subsidiaries, financial guarantees on a major part of the group's debt issued by ICA and KTG, large intragroup cash flows, and an absence of effective subsidiary ring fencing.

We consider KTG to be a government-related entity (GRE), and in accordance with our criteria for GREs, we assess the likelihood of extraordinary government support to KTG to be "moderately high", based on KTG's:

-- "Important" role for the Kazakhstan government, given its strategic importance for the state as the monopoly gas supplier in the service area and ICA's status as national trunk gas pipeline operator; and

-- "Strong" link with the government via full ownership of KTG by 100% state-owned oil and gas operator, KMG.

Liquidity

We consider KTG's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria and calculate that liquidity sources will exceed liquidity uses by about 1.89x over the next 12 months. As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimated liquidity sources were in excess of KZT161 billion. These include:

-- Unrestricted cash and equivalents of KZT88 billion, although part of it is tied to operations; and

-- Cash flow from operations of about KZT66 billion.

We estimate KTG's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about KZT85 billion, comprising:

-- Debt maturities of about KZT9 billion;

-- Capital expenditures of about KZT60 billion; and

-- Dividend payments of about KZT16 billion.

The group is subject to several covenants under its existing financial obligations, but in our view it has adequate headroom under those covenants.

Recovery analysis

For our full recovery report, see "KazTransGas Recovery Rating Profile", published Sept. 5, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that the risks associated with planned heavy capital expenditures, growing exposure to the more volatile gas retail segment, and potential dividend pressure from the parent, KMG, are balanced by moderate projected debt levels in the medium term, adequate liquidity and maturity profiles, and improved profitability.

We assume KTG will maintain both its adequate liquidity and debt maturity profiles on a sustained basis, to lessen refinancing risk on an ongoing basis. Specifically, we expect the group to cover its 12-month funding needs with resources by 1.2x.

Ratings upside is currently limited, in our view, but could stem from a fundamental and sustainable improvement in the group's financial credit metrics. Parent KMG's weaker SACP of 'b+' also hinders ratings upside for KTG. To maintain the "significant" financial risk profile, we expect KTG's adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio to be more than 50% and Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be less than 1.5x on a sustainable basis.

We think pressure on KTG's credit profile could result from a more aggressive financial profile than we currently anticipate. That would include weakened credit ratios due to any unexpected financial underperformance, extensive reliance on short-term funding, or KTG's starting new investment projects requiring significant external borrowing and leading to leverage above our expectations. The ratings could also come under pressure as a result of any indications of negative interference from KMG, including, but not limited to, inducement to pay excessive dividends.

Ratings List

Upgraded

To From

KazTransGas

JSC Intergas Central Asia

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Positive/--

Intergas Finance B.V.

Senior Unsecured* BB+ BB

Recovery Rating 4 4

*Guaranteed by JSC Intergas Central Asia.