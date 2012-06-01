(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned two Bhatia group's entities a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The two rated entities are Bhatia Wines Merchants Private Limited (Bhatia wines) and Golden Prince Wines India Pvt Limited (Golden Prince). Fitch has taken a consolidated view of the Bhatia group while assigning the ratings to reflect the legal and operational linkages between the two companies in terms of the same line of business and common founders. The agency notes that each of the entities has extended a corporate guarantee towards debt undertaken by the other.

The ratings draw strength from the diversified operations of the group. It is into the production of extra neutral alcohol (ENA), which is the main raw material for its Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) operations. Bhatia Wines also provides bottling services to other IMFL manufacturers like Pernod Ricard and Radico Khaitan. In addition, the group procures and executes tenders for the supply of country liquor in Chhattisgarh.

The ratings reflect the group's strong credit metrics as per provisional results for the financial year ended March 2012 (FY12), with financial leverage (debt/EBITDA) at 1.7x (FY11: 2.2x) and interest cover at 3.6x (FY11: 4.0x).

The ratings are also supported by high entry barriers in the state of Chhattisgarh as it is a controlled market for the production and supply of alcohol, and the group's 40% share of spirit manufacturing in the state. This has resulted in EBITDA margins of 17.5% (FY12) which is relatively high for the industry.

The ratings are, however, constrained by high concentration risk as the group derives 90% of its sales from Chhattisgarh with only a small presence in Orissa through IMFL sales.

Negative rating action may result from total adjusted debt /operating EBITDA above 3.5x on combined revenue of both the entities. Conversely, geographical diversification of sales leading to volume growth and lower concentration to a single state may result in positive rating action.

Bhatia Wines has an ENA manufacturing capacity of 60 kilolitres per day and a bottling capacity of 27, 00,000 cases per annum for its IMFL and country liquor division. Golden Prince has an IMFL bottling capacity of 10,80,000 cases per annum which is utilised towards bottling for own brands. Provisional results for FY12 indicate overall revenue of INR1,451.9m (FY11: INR1,246.1m)

Additional rating actions are as follows:

Bhatia Wines

INR200m fund-based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'

INR239.4m term loan: assigned at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'

Golden Prince

INR100m fund-based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'