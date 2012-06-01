(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated version of its SME CLO Compare. The report is updated on a monthly basis.

Fitch notes that the performance of Spanish SME CLOs has continued to deteriorate. The 90+ delinquency index has increased to 3.7% as of May 2012, which is above the previous peak of 3.0% in 2009. Increased credit enhancement due to deleveraging mitigates the declining performance in many transactions. Nevertheless, a further escalation of the stress in the Spanish economy, particularly in the troubled real estate sector, would likely put downward pressure on Spanish SME CLO ratings.

Spanish SME CLO ratings are also being affected by a lack of eligible counterparties as Fitch has downgraded several Spanish financial institutions. The agency has recently placed or maintained on Rating Watch Negative classes of notes in various Spanish transactions due to exposure to ineligible counterparties (see "Fitch Places 59 Spanish SF Transactions on RWN Due to Counterparty Risk", dated 3 April 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The ineligible counterparty exposure in the transactions is usually through the account bank or hedge provider roles.

Fitch assigned ratings to one new SME CLO in May 2012. Mercurius Funding N.V./S.A. Compartment Mercurius-1 is a static cash flow securitisation of a EUR4bn portfolio of loans granted to Belgian small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed individuals originated by Dexia Bank Belgium ('A-'/Stable/'F1'). The new issue report for Mercurius-1 is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Fitch will publish an extended version of the SME CLO Compare in September 2012. This quarterly special report will feature performance commentary, printable tearsheets for every Fitch-rated SME CLO, and a summary of all rating action commentaries published over the preceding quarter.

The spreadsheet, entitled 'SME CLO Compare', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: SME CLO Compare June 2012

