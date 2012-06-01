(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Stockholms Kooperativa Bostadsforening -------- 01-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Housing programs

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-May-2012 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on Swedish cooperative housing association Stockholms Kooperativa Bostadsforening (SKB) are based on the association's very low business risk due to its low vacancies and high demand for tenancy. They are further supported by SKB's robust financial risk profile, which reflects its low leverage, flexibility to adjust revenues and expenditures, and predictable inflow of capital from member deposits and compulsory member savings.