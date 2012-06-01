UPDATE 1-Oil stabilizes after steep falls, but supply glut prevails
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production's (KMG EP) Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'/ Stable Outlook and withdrawn
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'/ Stable Outlook and withdrawn
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' and withdrawn.
The ratings are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
KMG EP is Kazakhstan-based upstream oil and gas producer, which is majority-owned by state-controlled KazMunaiGaz National Company ('BBB-'/Positive).
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
DUBAI, June 9 Qatar dismissed allegations of support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar earlier this week, put the emirate on a "terror finance watch list".