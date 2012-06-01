BRIEF-Catella issues new unsecured bond with a maturity of 5 years
* ISSUES NEW UNSECURED BOND WITH A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS AND FRAMEWORK OF SEK 750 MILLION
June 01 Franz Haniel & Cie (Haniel)
* Moody's downgrades Franz Haniel's rating to Ba2 from Ba1 , stable outlook from negative
* ISSUES NEW UNSECURED BOND WITH A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS AND FRAMEWORK OF SEK 750 MILLION
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'A(idn)' to PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jambi's (Bank Jambi, A(idn)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured medium-term notes III 2017 of up to IDR50 billion. The notes will have a maturity of up to three years and proceeds from the issue will be used to support the bank's business growth. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk re