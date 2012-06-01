(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Fitch Ratings has updated its global rating criteria for collateralised debt obligations backed by loans to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The report supersedes and replaces the existing "Rating Criteria for European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)", dated 6 June 2011. The agency does not anticipate any rating changes from the implementation of this criteria update.

Fitch has increased its SME average annual default rate expectations (or country benchmarks) for Italy, France, Netherlands and Portugal in line with updated originator data since its last criteria was updated in 2011. Additionally, the agency has established a country benchmark for Belgium.

The country benchmarks provide guidance for a given jurisdiction's default probability expectation and are considered in the performance review. However, factors such as transaction and originator performance and portfolio selection criteria could lead to transaction benchmarks that are different from the country benchmark. The transaction performance is currently significantly better compared to originator balance sheet performance. The country benchmarks are used primarily for new transactions in conjunction with the originator's balance sheet data.

Other changes include adjustments to timing of recoveries and removal of the minimum obligor coverage test.

The report is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)

here