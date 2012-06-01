(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed mutual life insurer ALTE LEIPZIGER Lebensversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit's (ALL) and its non-life subsidiary ALTE LEIPZIGER Versicherung Aktiengesellschaft's (ALV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. ALL is the holding company of the Alte Leipziger insurance group (ALG).

The rating rationale is that ALG is strongly capitalised, has achieved continued strong investment returns over the past few years and maintains a strong market position in the disability line and corporate pension scheme business. Offsetting key rating drivers include ALV's weak underwriting performance, lack of geographical diversification and the concentration of distribution partners.

Fitch views ALG's capital resources as strong. ALL's shareholder funds (measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves) were 3.5% at end-2011, above the market average, which Fitch estimates to have been about 1.7%. Measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves, funds for future appropriation, including terminal bonus funds, were in line with the market average. Off-balance sheet unrealised capital gains in real estate of EUR405m also contributed to ALG's strong capitalisation. Strong capitalisation is further demonstrated by the regulatory group solvency margin of 185% at end-2011.

ALL reported a preliminary net investment return rate of 4.5% for 2011 (2010: 4.8%) while Fitch expects the German life insurance market's average to have been about 4.2% (2010: 4.3%). With its strong investment results, ALL has generated a significant buffer between investment earnings and guaranteed interest rate payments over the past few years.

ALL has a strong market position in the disability line in Germany. Based on Fitch's analysis, ALL is one of the top 10 providers of this line in Germany. ALL also writes significant amounts of corporate pension scheme business, which supports its strong development of regular premium business. While Fitch expects stable regular premium income for the German life insurance sector, ALL's regular premiums grew by 6.3% in 2011. However, in terms of distribution channels, ALL's new business has significant concentration.

Fitch views ALV's underwriting profitability as relatively weak. ALV achieved a significantly improved gross combined ratio of 99.5% in 2011 (2010: 110.0%), but it is still notably weaker than Fitch's expectation for the German non-life sector of 96% (2010: 96.3%). However, Fitch expects ALV's underwriting profitability to improve further.

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a sustained net combined ratio below 97%, continued stable gross written premiums growth and strong new business volumes, while maintaining strong capitalisation.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a depleted capital position (as evidenced, for example, by the regulatory group solvency margin falling below 160% and expected to stay below that level) and the loss of the strong market position in the disability and corporate pension scheme business.

ALG's gross written premiums increased to EUR2.0bn in 2011 (2010: EUR1.9bn). ALG had total assets of EUR19.4bn at end-2011 (2010: EUR18.7bn). Other than insurance business, ALG provides building society business and investment fund business. ALG has a cooperation agreement with the mutual health insurer Hallesche Krankenversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit.