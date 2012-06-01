(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - While Canada has a relatively advanced solvency regime, it is progressively updating its solvency framework to bring it in line with the global regulatory developments and advances in risk management. This would result in changes to capital measurement for solvency purposes, supervisory assessment of risk management, and development of insurer capability for own risk and solvency measurement.

According to the report "How Will Canadian Property And Casualty Insurers Adapt To Potential Solvency Changes?" published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, the potential changes to the solvency assessment framework could challenge Canadian P&C insurers but at the same time will also provide opportunities.

"We expect higher capital requirements and increased compliance costs," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Hardeep Manku. "The regulatory push for an economic view of various risks and development of better risk management could change how companies manage themselves," he added.

From a statutory capital assessment perspective, measurement at a higher confidence level, potential development of differentiated technical charges for various risks, and the option to use internal models for some or all categories of risks could alter the behavior of Canadian P&C insurers, specifically for product pricing and structuring. Insurers that can allocate the economic risk to different business units are expected to be in a better position to make efficient use of their capital and gain a competitive advantage.