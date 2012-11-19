(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 19 -
Summary analysis -- Korea Resources Corp. 19-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic
Primary SIC: Minerals, ground or treated
Mult. CUSIP6: 50066D
Mult. CUSIP6: 50066E
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Sep-2012 A+/-- A+/--
26-Dec-2006 A/-- A/--
Rationale
Our ratings on mining and investment financing company Korea Resources Corp.
(KORES; A+/Stable/--) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that
there is an extremely high likelihood of the government of the Republic of
Korea (foreign currency rating A+/Stable/A-1; local currency rating
AA-/Stable/A-1+) providing KORES with timely and sufficient extraordinary
support in the event the company suffers financial distress. In accordance
with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we base our rating
approach on our view that KORES plays a "very important" role for the
government and has an "integral" link to it. We assess the stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) for KORES to be 'bb+'.
We believe KORES plays a very important role as the government of Korea's sole
legally mandated mineral resources policy arm. In our view, the company's
overseas mining investment and policy financing businesses exist to serve the
government's long-term policy goal of increasing the country's
self-sufficiency in mineral resources. Korea's heavily industrialized economy
places strong pressure on the country to secure such resources. The government
plans to increase self-sufficiency ratios in six strategic areas--bituminous
coal, uranium, iron ore, copper ore, zinc, and nickel--to 43% by 2020 from 29%
in 2011 and to increase that for rare earth materials and lithium to 31% from
12% in the same period.
A good example of KORES' very important role in the government of Korea's
long-term mineral resources policy is its investment and policy financing of
private sector Korean companies involved in the Ambatovy project in
Madagascar--the world's third-largest nickel mine. Through investment and
policy financing for the project, KORES will likely increase Korea's nickel
self-sufficiency ratio to 55% when the mine goes into full operation--due in
the first half of 2013--from 30% in 2011.
In our opinion, KORES and the government have an integral link due to the
government's full ownership, strong ongoing financial support, and tight
degree of supervision. The government has increased financial support for the
company in recent years, providing it with subsidies, lending it funds from
the government's Special Account for Energy and Resources Development (SAER
funding) for its policy financing business, and injecting equity into the
company for its overseas mining investment business. We expect the government
to continue to inject capital into KORES as it pursues ambitious goals to
secure overseas mineral resources and because the company is the government's
sole legally mandated policy arm for this purpose.
Our assessment of the SACP for KORES at 'bb+' reflects our expectation that
the company is increasingly exposed to overseas mining investment business,
which bears higher risks than policy financing business. We expect the company
to generate close to 70% of its gross profit from overseas mining investment
in 2014, compared with around 50% in 2011, and to generate around 30% of its
gross profit from policy financing in 2014, compared with close to 50% in
2011. In our view, compared with policy financing business--in which KORES
borrows from the government and lends to Korean private sector mining
companies--overseas mining investment business carries higher risk related to
business cycles, exposure to volatility in commodity prices, and competition.
Also, the business requires heavy capital investment, which would increase
nongovernment external financing and weaken its capital structure, unlike the
policy financing business, which relies on government financing.
The company's SACP also reflects the monopoly it has in the policy financing
business for overseas mineral resources development in Korea's private sector
and the stable profitability it generates from this business because of its
ability to borrow from the government at favorable rates. KORES is the only
company in Korea legally mandated to conduct policy financing for private
sector companies engaged in overseas mineral resources development. The
company borrows from the government at rates more than 2% below the benchmark
rate for three-year Korean treasury bonds.
Nevertheless, in contrast with lending to the private sector for mining
development overseas, lending to mining companies operating domestically bears
an inherent degree of default risk. In our view, borrowers developing domestic
resources such as limestone bear higher credit risks because they are smaller
and have weaker financial profiles than borrowers undertaking overseas
resources development, such as POSCO (BBB+/Stable/--).
In the meantime, we expect the financial risk profile for the company will not
deteriorate further but will improve modestly over next two years because the
Korean government's concern about GREs' heavy debts has led to a slower rate
of investment in overseas mining assets. In our opinion, the company's level
of investments depends on capital injections from government. Over the next
two years, we believe the company is likely to cut investments in overseas
mining assets unless it receives sufficient capital injections to properly
cover those investments. The government is likely to increase capital
injections into the company if it wants to mandate KORES increase overseas
mining investments, in our view.
Liquidity
KORES' liquidity is "adequate" this year, in our view, given the extremely
high likelihood of government extraordinary support. We base our liquidity
assessment on the following factors and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's liquidity to be "less than adequate" on a
stand-alone basis, because its sources of liquidity will be less than 1.2x
uses this year;
-- However, in our view, strong access to the domestic capital market
allows the company to refinance debt and fund investment requirements. Its
position as an important GRE in Korea underpins this strong access, in our
view;
-- KORES' liquidity sources include KRW142 billion in cash and short-term
investments as of Dec. 31, 2011, and, according to our projections, government
injections of KRW290 billion in capital and loans this year; and
-- We project the company's liquidity needs include KRW604 billion in
committed capital expenditures and KRW9 billion in negative cash flow from
operations due to working capital requirements for its lending to private
sector mining companies in Korea.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KORES will continue to
receive government support because it serves an essential policy role to
secure overseas mineral resources for Korea's economic development. Although
we expect the company's continuing investments in overseas resources to
increase its exposure to business cycles in the mineral resources sector, we
believe strong and consistent government support offsets the risk.
Because KORES' relationship with the Korean government has more effect on the
ratings than its SACP, we would raise the ratings on KORES if we raised those
on the government and would lower the ratings on KORES if we lowered those on
the government. Also, we would lower the ratings on KORES if the government
appeared likely to privatize the company or reduce support for it. In
addition, we would lower the ratings on KORES if we lowered the SACP for the
company to ' b+' or lower, which currently seems a remote likelihood.