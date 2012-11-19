(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 19 -

Summary analysis -- Korea (Republic of) --------------------------- 19-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Local currency AA-/Stable/A-1+

Foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1 Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 50064F

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Sep-2012 AA-/A-1+ A+/A-1

27-Jul-2005 A+/A-1 A/A-1

Rationale

Our ratings on the Republic of Korea reflect its favorable policy environment, sound fiscal position, and broadly balanced external liability position. Significant security risks and contingent liabilities offset these strengths.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses the effectiveness, stability, and predictability of Korea's policymaking and political institutions to be supportive of its credit quality. Korea's policy environment has helped to promote economic development, as well as stabilize the domestic economy during recent periods of severe global economic stress. The political system features effective checks and balances among key institutions. Major policy changes are generally announced in advance and implemented following consultation and debate.

We believe that Korea's modest net external liability position--projected at 10% of current account receipts in 2012--and consistent current account surpluses allow policymakers more flexibility in adverse economic conditions. The internationally and actively traded Korean won also helps to mitigate risks arising from the reliance on external debt by the country's financial sector. Net external debt of the financial sector has risen from 6% of current account receipts in 2005 to a projected 17% in 2012.

The Korean government's healthy fiscal position also supports its creditworthiness, in our view. Including the social security fund balance, Korea has reported general government surpluses in most years since 2000. The net general government debt level, which we project at 21% of GDP in 2012, is also modest.

In our opinion, the chief weaknesses in Korea's credit fundamentals are contingent liabilities and geopolitical risks. Korea faces the prospects of bearing the uncertain, but likely heavy, costs of a reunification if the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) regime fails. Heightened public perceptions of the risks of an inter-Korean military conflict have also generated temporary volatility in Korea's economy and financial system.

The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Korea is 'AA'. This reflects Standard & Poor's opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange needed by Korea-based nonsovereign issuers for debt servicing is lower than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign-currency obligations. Our opinion reflects the market-based nature of Korea's government policies and the openness of its economy and financial markets to international participants.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the ratings on Korea reflects our expectations that the DPRK will remain politically stable in the next three to five years. We could lower the ratings on signs that political instability in the DPRK threatens to trigger a sudden reunification or prolong heightened security tensions on the Korean peninsula. Depending on how the scenario unfolds, we would lower the sovereign ratings by one or more notches. We could also lower the ratings if the financial system is significantly stressed, which could happen if a prolonged deterioration in economic conditions weakens asset quality.

On the other hand, we could raise the ratings if Korea sustains strong economic performance in the next few years and lifts its per capita GDP to levels more comparable with those of higher rated sovereigns. We could also raise the ratings if we assess that the banking system has become less susceptible to international financial disruptions due to a significantly reduced reliance on external short-term funding.

