(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today affirmed its 'A+' long-term program rating and 'A-1' short-term rating
on the up to US$5 billion euro medium-term note (MTN) program jointly
established by Mitsubishi Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1) and its two overseas
subsidiaries. The affirmation is in response to a recent update to the MTN
program, under which MC Finance & Consulting Asia Pte. Ltd. (MCFC; not rated),
Mitsubishi Corp.'s wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, was added as an
issuer.
The notes issued from this program are senior unsecured bonds, which are
issued by one of Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsubishi Corp. Finance PLC (MCF;
A+/Stable/A-1), or MC Finance & Consulting Asia (MCFC). Those notes issued by
MCF and MC Finance & Consulting Asia (MCFC) are guaranteed by Mitsubishi Corp.
Market-linked notes, such as index-linked notes, may be issued from the
program. Under Standard & Poor's rating criteria, we do not rate the bonds if
principal payments of the bonds to be issued are linked to fluctuations in
equity or commodity prices, or those in equity or commodity index prices.
Conversely, we may rate the bonds if only interest payments are linked to
prices of equity or commodities. In this case, the ratings will be at the same
level as those on issuers or guarantors. In addition, credit-linked notes,
which may be issued from this program, are not covered in the rating on this
program, because the ratings on credit-linked notes may be different from
those assigned to senior unsecured notes.
Japan's largest trading company, Mitsubishi, is strong in both resource and
nonresource businesses. The company is particularly strong in the coking coal,
energy, automobile, and food businesses. Thanks to its diversified earnings
sources, which are backed by a wide range of businesses developed in Japan and
overseas, Mitsubishi has maintained high profitability for years. Mitsubishi
has been active in acquiring companies and businesses, as well as resource
projects. It holds a large amount of less-liquid assets with highly
fluctuating cash flow. Although Mitsubishi's risk appetite is high like other
major traders, Standard & Poor's believes that the company maintains an
adequate balance between capital and earnings relative to risk assets through
adequate risk management. Its net debt-to-equity ratio (net
debt/capitalization) remained at a sound level of about 1.1x as of March 31,
2012. Due to its sizable overseas projects, we view Mitsubishi's funding
capabilities, including foreign currencies funding, as well as liquidity
management capabilities as extremely important factors in our credit analysis.
Standard & Poor's believes that the company's liquidity is managed adequately,
given its stable access to domestic and overseas capital markets and favorable
relationships with financial institutions, including its main banks.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008