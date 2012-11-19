(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 19 - fitch Ratings says in a new report that most Indonesian banks should maintain their
profitability in 2013, reflecting their sound loss-absorption capacity which balances risks from
rapid growth. Their Rating Outlook is Stable.
"Major Indonesian banks should maintain their performance in 2013, supported by
healthy domestic economic conditions. Steady earnings, adequate provisioning and
high core capitalisation provide a sound buffer against a macroeconomic shock,"
says Julita Wikana, Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions group.
Fitch expects non-performing loans (NPLs) to increase in 2013 from their
historical lows in 2012 as loans from the rapid credit growth during 2010-H112
of 25%-30% begin to season. This risk is indicated by Fitch's Macro Prudential
Indicator (MPI) of '3', underlining rapid credit growth with potential high
asset quality risks. Further, structural weaknesses commonly found in
fast-growing emerging economies and global economic uncertainty could add to
higher credit costs during difficult times.
Nevertheless, increase in banking stress should be comfortably covered by
Indonesian banks' high interest margin and profitability as well as by
pro-active provisioning. Their net interest margin is among the highest in Asia,
albeit likely to decline as competition from loans and deposits intensifies and
as the banking industry matures.
Fitch expects major domestic banks to maintain high core capitalisation. The
pressure on capital is counterbalanced by higher profit retention, lower loan
growth targets and, at some banks, equity injection. As a result Fitch believes
the equity and capital buffers should remain sufficient to accommodate losses.
