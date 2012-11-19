(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 19 - Although Japan's five rated major banking groups saw their profits fall mainly due
to losses from equity holdings in the first half of fiscal 2012 (April 1 to Sept. 30, 2012),
they secured sound revenues, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a Japanese-language
report published today. The five major banking groups posted a 31% year-on-year decline in their
consolidated net profits, which were within our expectations. Behind the fall are a pullback
from negative goodwill, which Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--)
and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. (SMTH, not rated) recorded in the previous
year, as well as losses from their equity holdings. Credit costs remained low as they accrued
sizable reversal of reserves, and their consolidated core net operating profits remained at a
level that is similar to a year earlier. For the full fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013),
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG; A/Negative/A-1) and Resona Holdings Inc.
(not rated) lifted their earnings forecasts. SMFG has cut its credit cost estimate
while Resona has reaped tax benefits. The other three banking groups (Mizuho Financial Group
Inc. ; A/Negative/--; MUFG; and SMTH) kept their initial earnings forecasts made at the
beginning of fiscal 2012 as they intend to make up for losses from equity holdings by slashing
their credit costs.
Overall, the five banking groups secured relatively strong profits, despite large losses
from markdowns on equity holdings in the first half of fiscal 2012. Nevertheless, their asset
quality and profitability could still come under pressure if the global economy deteriorates
beyond the industry's assumptions. The economic slump in developed nations, including European
countries, has started to have an adverse impact on Asian economies, such as China. Meanwhile,
Japan's advance GDP figures turned negative in the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2012. If
the global economic downturn deepens, Standard & Poor's expects the five banking groups' credit
costs to increase to about 0.2% to 0.3% of their total loans. In addition, their net interest
income has remained lackluster amid weak domestic loan demand. In our view, profit contribution
from their bond trading businesses, which have so far underpinned profits, is likely to decline
amid low interest rates in developed countries. Nevertheless, we believe that their revenue base
is solid, as shown by their consolidated core net operating profits of JPY1.6 trillion in the
first half of fiscal 2012, and their capitalization remains adequate. As such, Standard & Poor's
expects the impact of the stress from the weak global economy on their credit quality to be
within a manageable range, if the stress remains within our assumptions.