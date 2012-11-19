(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 19 -
Summary analysis -- Aachener Bank eG ------------------------------ 19-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Dec-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
12-Dec-2006 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+
SACP aa-
Anchor a-
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average
and Strong (+1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Group credit profile based on solidarity support and a comprehensive
protection scheme.
-- No. 2 market position in German retail banking.
-- Stable deposits and sizable surplus liquidity from local cooperative
banks.
-- Strong capitalization from high earnings retention.
Weaknesses:
-- High cost base of the local cooperative banks.
-- Continued margin pressure in traditional core products.
-- Limited strategic leadership and execution.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on core group members of Germany's
cooperative banking sector (Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe), including its
main central bank DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank (DZ BANK),
is stable, reflecting our expectation that the ratings on Germany's
cooperative banking sector are unlikely to change over the next one to two
years. It also reflects our opinion that the solidarity support within the
sector will remain unchanged. Although we currently anticipate a weakening of
economic and financial market conditions globally, we believe that the
sector's key credit metrics should remain more resilient than and superior to
the average for the German banking industry.
We consider positive or negative rating actions unlikely at present, as these
would require more fundamental changes to the sector's strengths or weaknesses
or to the economic and industry risk in Germany. A heightening of economic
risk in Germany, gradual erosion of the sector's market position, a
deterioration of its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to less than 10%, or
strategic shifts into higher-risk areas could have negative rating
implications. Conversely, the successful execution of a holistic strategy to
address the sector's traditional weaknesses--such as cost efficiency and its
below-average market position in corporate and private banking--could have
positive rating implications.
