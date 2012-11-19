Nov 19 - Fitch Ratings says that political tension in the
Middle East is likely to underpin oil prices even in a weak macroeconomic
environment. However, elongated upstream investment lead times and a still weak
refining environment in western Europe are a cash flow concern for investors.
A series of recent investor meetings with Fitch's EMEA Natural Resources &
Commodities team in London underlined investor concerns about these and other
issues. Investors seem most concerned about the lead time between higher
upstream capex and eventual cash flow generation. They are worried about
downward rating pressure if financial metrics become strained for an extended
period.
Fitch views EMEA oil and gas companies' capex programs as measured and rational
despite a sector wide revised focus on upstream investment. Western European
companies vary widely in their YTD 2012 capex. For example, BP plc
('A'/Positive) and Royal Dutch Shell plc ('AA'/Stable) have both increased capex
by more than one-third as of 9M12 compared to the same period last year. Others
like Repsol ('BBB-'/Negative) and OMV AG ('A-'/Stable) have, in USD terms,
cut capex by 41.6% and 17.6% respectively over the same period because of presently
limited investment opportunities or to conserve cash.
One credit of particular concern to investors is BG Energy Holdings ('A'/Rating
Watch Negative). Capex in the 9M12 period is actually down 4.6% versus 9M11,
which is a first in what has been several years of capex increases. In November
Fitch placed BG on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) reflecting a substantial
reduction in its planned oil and gas production growth for 2012 and 2013, which
undermines the company's track record of meeting production targets.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN in early 2013 following the completion of BG's
business planning process. Fitch will need to assess the impact of the company's
downward output growth revision on the company's capex and production strategy
over the next two to five years to resolve the RWN. As the company's credit
metrics are stretched for its current rating, continuous ambitious investments
coupled with failure to deliver on set production targets would likely result in
a downgrade.
Refining overcapacity and weak utilisation rates remain a concern for investors
in the European refining sector. Whilst European refining margins reached their
highest quarterly average for over four years in Q312 due to some unforeseen
output declines, Fitch does not expect high refining margins to be prolonged now
that the maintenance season is ending. Despite expectations of a fall in
margins, Fitch does not foresee refineries cutting refining runs in Q412 because
consumer demand is usually strong in the winter heating season. However, weaker
margins also mean refineries seem unlikely to restore production to levels seen
a few years ago.
Geopolitical risk is also on investors' minds as they look to 2013. Investors
told Fitch that oil production interruptions similar to those that occurred
during the Arab Spring are a key concern when setting expectations for the next
year. While geopolitical events may drive oil prices up, which positively impact
cash flow, interruptions to shipping volumes may more than offset gains from
these price increases - negatively impacting both operating cash flow and
companies' competitive market positions. Fitch continues to review such events
on a case by case basis, with some oil and gas operators potentially more
impacted than others.