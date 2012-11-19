Nov 19 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Taylor Wimpey PLC ----------------------------- 19-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Operative
builders
Mult. CUSIP6: 877409
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-May-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
22-Nov-2010 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based housebuilder Taylor Wimpey PLC reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as
"fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive."
Taylor Wimpey's "fair" business risk profile is characterized by what we see
as sustained low demand growth prospects for new homes in the U.K. Subdued
demand can mainly be attributed to low consumer confidence, pressure on
household disposable incomes, and subdued mortgage availability. Despite a
structural undersupply of new residential developments on the market, demand
from first-time buyers (37% of Taylor Wimpey's sales) remains constrained by
the tight lending requirements on mortgage deposits. More generally, we also
view the housebuilding industry as highly cyclical and working-capital
intensive, translating into volatile revenues and operating margins for Taylor
Wimpey.
That said, Taylor Wimpey's leading market positions in the U.K. as the
second-largest housebuilder by volume, a well-spread geographical coverage
within the country, and a large landbank help to mitigate these risks, in our
opinion. We forecast that operating margins will continue to improve,
following already positive results. The company's EBITDA margin rose by 340
basis points (bps) in the 12 months to June 2012 to 10.7%, thanks to a solid
GBP1.1 billion order book; stable build costs, resulting from economies of scale
in labour and materials sourcing; and low land costs. We also find it
encouraging that Taylor Wimpey's product mix is focused on higher-priced
houses rather than flats, and that its cancellation rate is stable at about
15%. We are nevertheless cautious of the company's push to increase the number
of developments and land purchases it pursues, at a time when visibility on
growth prospects is low, and in our view, is likely to remain so beyond 12
months.
We assess Taylor Wimpey's financial risk profile as "aggressive", primarily
based on its liquidity position, which we think will remain "adequate" under
our criteria. We are confident that the company will maintain significant
headroom under its debt covenants.
Positively, our base-case scenario for Taylor Wimpey in 2013 doesn't include
any large house price drops, which would most likely lead to large land
impairments for the company. The company has no debt maturities until November
2014, and its interest expenses have been declining. However, we also factor
into our analysis the volatility in cash flows experienced throughout the
year, due to the inherent seasonality of the business.
We anticipate that free cash flow will turn slightly negative in 2013, due to
a rise in land payments and a higher level of work-in-progress, as the company
develops more building sites. However, the capital structure should remain
relatively stable--debt to capital has declined to 23% at July 4, 2012, from
38% a year ago--with the benefits from the recent bond buybacks (GBP9 million in
the third quarter of 2012, GBP150 million of bonds outstanding) offset by the
need to fund the considerable working capital requirements and the still large
pension deficit (GBP249 million at July 2012 or 46% of total Standard &
Poor's-adjusted debt).