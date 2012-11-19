(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 19 -
Summary analysis -- Vingroup Joint Stock Co. ---------------------- 19-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Vietnam
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--
Rationale
The rating on Vingroup Joint Stock Co. reflects the weak outlook for the company's property
sales and the collection risks on its expected cash receipts from three major mixed-use
projects: Royal City, Times City, and Vincom Village. The rating also reflects the company's
significant debt appetite, heightened risk tolerance on significant foreign exchange exposure,
and credit support for some of its property buyers. Vingroup's large operating scale with a
low-cost land bank, established brand name in Vietnam, and modest, albeit growing, recurring
income from retail malls, offices, hospital, hotels, and recreational services temper these
weaknesses. We view the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile
as "highly leveraged."
In our opinion, the weak sales outlook reflects the challenging conditions in the
residential property market in Vietnam. The visibility for a recovery is limited because of a
relatively subdued economic outlook and high interest rates despite a recent lowering. In
addition, the industry risk for Vietnam's real estate market is high due to volatile property
cycles and limited liquidity. Vingroup's property sales were sluggish in the first nine months
of 2012. The cancellation of some contracted sales offset new sales. The company's total
contracted sales declined 5% to US$1.8 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012, from US$1.9 billion as of
Dec. 31, 2011. We believe some of the US$795 million outstanding cash receipts from presales in
property development projects will still be exposed to default risk as Vingroup progressively
completes its projects and delivers the apartments to buyers.
Vingroup's financial risk profile reflects its large capital expenditure that requires debt
funding. The company has increased its debt aggressively in 2012 to fund the construction of new
projects. In the first half of 2012, it raised US$300 million in convertible bonds. The company
recently issued senior unsecured notes, which will further increase its total borrowings. The
ratio of debt to debt plus equity will therefore rise to about 60% by the end of 2012, from 39%
at the end of 2011. The company will use the bulk of the new debt for the development of its
existing and new projects, with the balance for working capital and general corporate purposes.
In our base-case scenario, we expect Vingroup's revenue to increase substantially to US$1.4
billion in 2013, from US$610 million in 2012. This is because the company will recognize the
bulk of the property presale proceeds from its Royal City, Times City, and Vincom Village
projects. However, we anticipate that the property market will remain subdued in 2013 and
forecast that property sales will be minimal in that year before making a modest recovery in
2014. We expect Vingroup's revenue from property sales to decline substantially to about US$500
million in 2014. Nevertheless, gross margins will remain 45%-50% despite a slight decline in
selling prices given the company's low land costs. The increasing recurring income from
Vingroup's hotels and retail divisions will be insufficient to mitigate the shortfall in
property sales, in our opinion.
Vingroup's large low-cost land bank in the two major commercial cities in Vietnam underpins
the rating. The company has secured good sites through joint ventures and cleared sites fairly
quickly for redevelopment. Its three major residential developments are large and achieved good
sales up to the end of 2011. Vingroup's prime low-cost land bank should underpin its good
profitability over the next three to five years, in our view. The company's land bank can
sustain development for at least the next five years. Vingroup has been able to procure land at
lower costs than its peers due to its capital resources and local market knowledge.
Vingroup's sizable portfolio of leasing properties and hotels and resorts generates stable
recurring income and further supports the rating.
Liquidity
We assess Vingroup's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We estimate that
the company's liquidity sources will exceed its uses by more than 50% in 2013. Our liquidity
assessment is based on the following major assumptions:
-- Vingroup will have cash of US$320 million at the beginning of 2013.
-- Cash inflow from receipts for previous property sales will be US$750 million in 2013.
-- The company's funds from operations will be negative, at about US$70 million, mainly due
to higher construction and outstanding land premiums of US$550 million.
-- The company has debt maturities of US$130.8 million in 2013.
-- We have not factored in the new notes issuance and any potential asset sales into our
liquidity calculation.
Vingroup's liquidity could come under pressure in 2014 due to possibly limited property
sales and a potential redemption of a convertible bond. We expect the company's liquidity to be
"weak" in 2014 due to sluggish property sales since late 2011. We expect cash inflows from new
property sales to decline substantially to about US$500 million in 2014, mainly from Vingroup's
unsold inventory.
We believe Vingroup has financial flexibility. It has some good assets--including leasing
properties, hotels, and resorts--that it could sell, as it has done before. Also, Vingroup can
stagger its capital spending or fund it with onshore bank loans if market conditions do not
improve.
There are no major covenants in Vingroup's domestic bank loans because the company pledges
its assets against the loans. Key covenants in the convertible bonds and convertible loans
include standard clauses, such as change of control and negative pledge. However, there is a put
option on Vingroup's US$313 million convertible bond due 2017, where the company may have to
redeem all or some of the bonds by April 2014.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Vingroup will have adequate liquidity and
some financial flexibility to weather a challenging property market. We expect the company to
receive the majority of its outstanding receivables and believe that it will cut capital
expenditure to maintain a sufficient liquidity buffer.
Potential upside to the rating is limited for the next 12 months. We may raise the rating if
property sales improve and the property market outlook stabilizes. This could happen if Vingroup
improves its property sales significantly in 2013 and maintains its market position and
profitability while increasing the diversity in its leasing portfolio.
We could lower the rating if Vingroup's collection of receivables is significantly lower
than we expected, the property market deteriorates, and the company's debt-funded expansion is
more aggressive than we expect.
