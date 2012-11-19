(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 19 -

Summary analysis -- Vingroup Joint Stock Co. ---------------------- 19-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Vietnam

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The rating on Vingroup Joint Stock Co. reflects the weak outlook for the company's property sales and the collection risks on its expected cash receipts from three major mixed-use projects: Royal City, Times City, and Vincom Village. The rating also reflects the company's significant debt appetite, heightened risk tolerance on significant foreign exchange exposure, and credit support for some of its property buyers. Vingroup's large operating scale with a low-cost land bank, established brand name in Vietnam, and modest, albeit growing, recurring income from retail malls, offices, hospital, hotels, and recreational services temper these weaknesses. We view the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."

In our opinion, the weak sales outlook reflects the challenging conditions in the residential property market in Vietnam. The visibility for a recovery is limited because of a relatively subdued economic outlook and high interest rates despite a recent lowering. In addition, the industry risk for Vietnam's real estate market is high due to volatile property cycles and limited liquidity. Vingroup's property sales were sluggish in the first nine months of 2012. The cancellation of some contracted sales offset new sales. The company's total contracted sales declined 5% to US$1.8 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012, from US$1.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. We believe some of the US$795 million outstanding cash receipts from presales in property development projects will still be exposed to default risk as Vingroup progressively completes its projects and delivers the apartments to buyers.

Vingroup's financial risk profile reflects its large capital expenditure that requires debt funding. The company has increased its debt aggressively in 2012 to fund the construction of new projects. In the first half of 2012, it raised US$300 million in convertible bonds. The company recently issued senior unsecured notes, which will further increase its total borrowings. The ratio of debt to debt plus equity will therefore rise to about 60% by the end of 2012, from 39% at the end of 2011. The company will use the bulk of the new debt for the development of its existing and new projects, with the balance for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In our base-case scenario, we expect Vingroup's revenue to increase substantially to US$1.4 billion in 2013, from US$610 million in 2012. This is because the company will recognize the bulk of the property presale proceeds from its Royal City, Times City, and Vincom Village projects. However, we anticipate that the property market will remain subdued in 2013 and forecast that property sales will be minimal in that year before making a modest recovery in 2014. We expect Vingroup's revenue from property sales to decline substantially to about US$500 million in 2014. Nevertheless, gross margins will remain 45%-50% despite a slight decline in selling prices given the company's low land costs. The increasing recurring income from Vingroup's hotels and retail divisions will be insufficient to mitigate the shortfall in property sales, in our opinion.

Vingroup's large low-cost land bank in the two major commercial cities in Vietnam underpins the rating. The company has secured good sites through joint ventures and cleared sites fairly quickly for redevelopment. Its three major residential developments are large and achieved good sales up to the end of 2011. Vingroup's prime low-cost land bank should underpin its good profitability over the next three to five years, in our view. The company's land bank can sustain development for at least the next five years. Vingroup has been able to procure land at lower costs than its peers due to its capital resources and local market knowledge.

Vingroup's sizable portfolio of leasing properties and hotels and resorts generates stable recurring income and further supports the rating.

Liquidity

We assess Vingroup's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We estimate that the company's liquidity sources will exceed its uses by more than 50% in 2013. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following major assumptions:

-- Vingroup will have cash of US$320 million at the beginning of 2013.

-- Cash inflow from receipts for previous property sales will be US$750 million in 2013.

-- The company's funds from operations will be negative, at about US$70 million, mainly due to higher construction and outstanding land premiums of US$550 million.

-- The company has debt maturities of US$130.8 million in 2013.

-- We have not factored in the new notes issuance and any potential asset sales into our liquidity calculation.

Vingroup's liquidity could come under pressure in 2014 due to possibly limited property sales and a potential redemption of a convertible bond. We expect the company's liquidity to be "weak" in 2014 due to sluggish property sales since late 2011. We expect cash inflows from new property sales to decline substantially to about US$500 million in 2014, mainly from Vingroup's unsold inventory.

We believe Vingroup has financial flexibility. It has some good assets--including leasing properties, hotels, and resorts--that it could sell, as it has done before. Also, Vingroup can stagger its capital spending or fund it with onshore bank loans if market conditions do not improve.

There are no major covenants in Vingroup's domestic bank loans because the company pledges its assets against the loans. Key covenants in the convertible bonds and convertible loans include standard clauses, such as change of control and negative pledge. However, there is a put option on Vingroup's US$313 million convertible bond due 2017, where the company may have to redeem all or some of the bonds by April 2014.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Vingroup will have adequate liquidity and some financial flexibility to weather a challenging property market. We expect the company to receive the majority of its outstanding receivables and believe that it will cut capital expenditure to maintain a sufficient liquidity buffer.

Potential upside to the rating is limited for the next 12 months. We may raise the rating if property sales improve and the property market outlook stabilizes. This could happen if Vingroup improves its property sales significantly in 2013 and maintains its market position and profitability while increasing the diversity in its leasing portfolio.

We could lower the rating if Vingroup's collection of receivables is significantly lower than we expected, the property market deteriorates, and the company's debt-funded expansion is more aggressive than we expect.

