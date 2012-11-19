(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 19 -
Overview
-- In our view, Dutch banks are exposed to the potential of a more
protracted downturn in The Netherlands and the wider eurozone.
-- We have therefore revised our economic risk score for The Netherlands
and our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment to '3' from '2'.
-- As a result, we have lowered our long-term ratings on ABN AMRO Bank
N.V. (ABN AMRO) to 'A' from 'A+'. We have affirmed the short-term ratings at
'A-1'.
-- The stable outlook on ABN AMRO reflects our expectation that the bank
should be able to maintain an adequate capital position despite the difficult
economic environment.
Rating Action
As previously announced on Nov. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
has lowered its long-term counterparty credit ratings on ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
(ABN AMRO) to 'A' from 'A+'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-1'
short-term ratings. We also lowered the ratings on ABN AMRO's subordinated
debt by one notch. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The lowering of the long-term rating reflects our view of the impact of
moderately higher economic risks on ABN AMRO stand-alone credit profile
(SACP). This follows our review of the Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) on The Netherlands (unsolicited AAA/Negative/A-1). Against
the backdrop of a potentially more protracted downturn in The Netherlands and
wider eurozone, we have revised our economic risk for the Netherlands and our
BICRA assessment to '3' from '2' (for more information, see "Various Rating
Actions Taken On Dutch Banks Due To Increased Economic Risks," published Nov.
16, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
We have revised our assessment of systemwide risks that Dutch banks are
exposed to, which has led us to lower our anchor--or starting point for our
ratings--for commercial banks operating in The Netherlands, including ABN
AMRO, to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. As a result, we have also lowered our SACP for ABN
AMRO to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.
The long-term rating on ABN AMRO remains two notch higher than its SACP,
which we now assess at 'bbb+', reflecting our views of its "high" systemic
importance in The Netherlands and the Dutch government's "supportive" stance
relative to its banking sector. The likelihood of government support for ABN
AMRO in case of need didn't offset the lowering of the SACP.
The ratings on ABN AMRO continue to reflect our view of its "adequate"
business position, "adequate" risk position, "adequate" capital and earnings,
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these
terms.
We calculate that the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio at year-end
2011, pro forma our revised assessment of economic risk for the Dutch and
other European systems, was 6.9%. This compares with our previous calculation
of 7.6%. However, we continue to forecast that ABN AMRO's RAC ratio will stand
in the 7.5%-8.0% range by year-end 2013, thanks to moderate earnings and
limited risk-weighted asset growth. We have therefore maintained our
"adequate" assessment of capital and earnings.
Our assessment of ABN AMRO's business position as "adequate" reflects the
dominance of stable activities in its business mix of domestic retail and
commercial banking activities, and private banking, supported by sound market
positions. ABN AMRO is the third-largest bank in the Netherlands, with a
balance sheet mostly generated by its Dutch activities. We consider that ABN
AMRO has less business and geographic diversification than other large
universal banks. We view ABN AMRO's management team as professional and
competent and the bank's strategy as sound and conservative. Compared with the
best performing peers, we also consider that ABN AMRO's long-term strategy
remains constrained by the uncertainty regarding the exact timing and details
of the state shareholder's exit.
Our assessment of ABN AMRO's risk position as "adequate" incorporates our view
that the bank's risk management and exposure are in line with its domestic
industry domestic industry and that risks are well captured by our RAC
framework. The cost of risk rose by 81% in the first nine months of 2012
(excluding a EUR500 million Greek impairment in 2011 and a EUR125 million release
in 2012) as a result of the deterioration of the Dutch economy. At about 0.44%
of average customer loans, this is still adequate, but is on a moderate
deteriorating trend. In our view, the total cost of risk for 2012 should be
lower than the EUR1.7 billion posted in 2011--which included a EUR880 million
impairment on a EUR1.3 billion Greek corporate exposure guaranteed by the
government--but still significantly higher excluding this impairment.
Our view of ABN AMRO's funding as "average" factors in a large customer
deposit base and good access to the domestic and international capital
markets, partly offset by some reliance on wholesale markets, in particular to
residential mortgage-backed securities and covered bonds. Our opinion of ABN
AMRO's liquidity as "adequate" factors in prudent liquidity management.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that ABN AMRO should be able to
maintain its adequate capital position and continue improving its operating
efficiency in the coming years. We expect capital ratios to increase only
moderately because of average retained earnings and limited corporate lending
growth.
In our view, ABN AMRO's efforts to enhance its corporate banking and private
banking activities and enlarge its international diversification will remain
limited and cautiously implemented. They should not significantly affect our
opinion of the bank's business and risk positions in the short term.
With all other factors remaining the same, the ratings on ABN AMRO would not
be affected if we lowered our long-term rating on The Netherlands to 'AA+'
from 'AAA'. This is because we would maintain the two notches of government
support that we currently factor into the long-term rating on the bank.
We could raise the rating if ABN AMRO's business diversification greatly
improved, and if we had more visibility on the strategy the bank would
implement if it were sold back to the private sector. However, we see this
scenario as unlikely over the next two years.
Conversely, we could lower the ratings on ABN AMRO in the event of significant
deterioration in economic conditions in The Netherlands that would jeopardize
the bank's ability to maintain its RAC ratio above 7% in the coming years.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1
SACP bbb+
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Weak (0)
Capital and Earnings Strong (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Adequate (0)
Support 2
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 2
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
-- No Pain, No Gain: How The Housing Market Correction Is Affecting Dutch
Banks, June 27, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Oct. 24, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Lowered; Affirmed
To From
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Counterparty Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1
Subordinated BBB BBB+
NB. This list does not include all ratings affected.