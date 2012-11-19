Nov 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'AAAm' principal stability fund rating on BNY Mellon Sterling Liquidity Fund, a subfund of Ireland domiciled umbrella fund, BNY Mellon Liquidity Funds PLC, following a review of the subfund's newly appointed investment adviser, Insight Investment Management (Global) Ltd. (Insight).

The affirmation follows notification to Standard & Poor's that as of Nov. 19, 2012, Insight will replace The Dreyfus Corporation as investment advisor to the subfund BNY Mellon Sterling Liquidity Fund. Both Insight and The Dreyfus Corporation are members of the BNY Mellon Group.

London-based Insight had more than GBP18 billion in money market fund assets on Sept. 30, 2012, and expertise in the management of money market funds denominated in pound sterling, U.S. dollars, and euros.

We understand that Insight's money market fund team will manage the BNY Mellon Sterling Liquidity Fund within our guidelines for 'AAAm' rated money market funds. Insight's cash management team, under Mr. Colin Cave, consists of seasoned professionals, who incorporate a risk-controlled and value oriented approach to cash and short- and medium-term fixed-income management and benefit from significant resources encompassing credit risk and risk management oversight.

Insight is also the investment adviser of the Ireland-based umbrella fund, Insight Liquidity Fund PLC, which has four Standard & Poor's rated subfunds: the ILF GBP Liquidity Fund rated 'AAAm'; the ILF USD Liquidity Fund rated 'AAAm'; the ILF EUR Cash Fund rated 'AAAf/S1+', and the ILF GBP Liquidity Plus Fund rated 'AAAf/ S1'.

BNY Mellon Trust Company (Ireland) Ltd. and BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) Ltd., will continue to provide custody and administration services to the BNY Mellon Sterling Liquidity Fund.

Standard & Poor's Principal Stability Fund Ratings, identifiable by the 'm' suffix, are assigned to funds or pools that exhibit stable net asset values. Those funds rated 'AAAm', Standard & Poor's highest rating, exhibit a superior ability to limit exposure to loss, and maintain a constant or rising net asset value per share at all times.

Standard & Poor's reviews portfolio composition reports for all rated money market funds on a weekly basis and on a monthly basis for enhanced cash and other fixed-income funds.

