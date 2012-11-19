(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn Ukraine-based PJSC Corporate Investment
Bank Credit Agricole's (CIBCA) ratings, including its Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'B'. At the same time, Fitch has assigned Ukraine-based PJSC Credit Agricole
Bank (CAB) a Long-term foreign currency IDR of 'B' with a Stable Outlook and a
Viability Rating (VR) of 'b'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS
CIBCA's ratings have been affirmed and withdrawn as the entity no longer exists
following its merger into CAB on 19 November 2012.
CAB's IDRs, National and Support Ratings are underpinned by Fitch's view of the
probability of support from the bank's ultimate parent, Credit Agricole S.A.
(CASA; 'A+'/Negative). In assessing potential support, Fitch takes into account
CASA's full ownership of CAB, the common branding, considerable management
integration, the track record of previous capital and liquidity support, and the
relatively small size of the subsidiary. At the same time, Fitch classifies CAB
as a subsidiary of 'limited importance' to CASA, given that Ukraine is not a
target market for the parent and CASA does not have a significant franchise in
emerging Europe as a whole.
Ukraine's Country Ceiling ('B'), which reflects transfer and convertibility
risks, limits the extent to which support from CASA can be factored into CAB's
Long-term foreign currency IDR, while its Long-term local currency IDR of 'B+'
also takes into account Ukrainian country risks.
CAB's VR reflects the bank's solid financial metrics, the low-risk nature of the
bank's business with group clients and Fitch's base case expectation of only
moderate UAH depreciation and a pick-up in economic growth from 2013. At the
same time, the VR takes into account the still relatively high-risk operating
environment, the history of losses on CAB's local business and potential
cyclicality of future performance, and significant balance-sheet dollarisation.
CAB's asset quality was superior to most Ukrainian peers, with non-performing
loans (NPLs; more than 90 days overdue) accounting for 3.8% of the total
combined portfolio at end-Q312, while restructured/extended exposures made up a
further 3.5%. Foreign-currency loans represented around 39% of the combined loan
book at end-Q312. Fitch estimates that around 30% of the combined loan book was
formed by the operations with group clients and such exposures were mostly
parent-bank guaranteed.
The bank's liquidity position was comfortable and a cushion of liquid assets
(cash and equivalents and net short-term interbank placements), together with an
unused credit line from the parent covered 29% of customer accounts at
end-10M12.
Management estimates that the combined bank would have reported a regulatory
capital adequacy ratio of 18.6% at end-Q312. Fitch estimates that this would
have enabled the bank to increase its loan impairment reserves up to 13% of
loans without breaching the minimum 10% regulatory capital requirement, which is
comfortable relative to current loan impairment, but moderate given past
impairment and the vulnerable macroeconomic environment.
As result of the merger, CAB's assets increased to approximately UAH12bn from
UAH8.3bn at end-Q312. Before the merger, CIBCA had been focusing on servicing
large multinational corporates in Ukraine, which are global clients of the
parent bank. This business has been highly profitable, and should strengthen
CAB's internal capital generation. Before the merger, CAB focused mainly on
servicing local clients, and was loss-making through the crisis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The bank's IDRs and Support Rating are currently constrained by the Country
Ceiling and Ukrainian country risks more generally, and any change in these
ratings would likely be driven by changes in the sovereign rating. Should CASA
decide to exit the Ukrainian market and sell CAB (not anticipated at present),
the Support Rating and Long-term local currency IDR could be downgraded.
A significant improvement in the operating environment and marked reduction in
country risks, coupled with a favourable performance track record of the merged
bank, could create scope for an upgrade of the VR. A marked deterioration in
asset quality causing a significant weakening of the bank's capital position
could generate downward pressure on the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
The following ratings of CIBCA were affirmed and withdrawn:
Long -term foreign currency IDR: 'B', Outlook Stable
Long -term local currency IDR: 'B+', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'
Support Rating: '4'
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook Stable
The following ratings have been assigned to CAB:
Long -term foreign currency IDR: 'B', Outlook Stable
Long -term local currency IDR: 'B+', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'
Support Rating: '4'
National Long-term Rating: 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: assigned 'b'