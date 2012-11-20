(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mirae Asset Solomon Money Market Fund's (Mirae Asset Solomon MMF) National Fund Credit Rating at 'AA(twn)' and its National Fund Volatility Rating at 'V1(twn)'. The fund is advised by Mirae Asset Global Investment (Taiwan) Co., Ltd (MAGI). The investment advisor is majority-owned (60.98%) by Mirae Asset Financial Group, a Korea-based asset management and securities firm with a global presence in major countries.

The ratings reflect the fund's steady credit and market risk profile in the financial year to end-September 2012, consistent with the fund's investment objective to preserve principal value and to provide a high degree of liquidity.

The fund portfolio's average credit quality, as measured by its average rating factor (WARF), is high. A portfolio's WARF is the market value-weighted sum of each portfolio security's credit rating factor, also factoring in the maturity of the instrument. Of the portfolio, 88.9% were rated within the band of 'A(twn)' to 'AAA(twn)' at end-September 2012. The remainder of the assets were rated 'BBB(twn)'/'F2(twn)' or 'BBB+(twn)'/'F2(twn)', leading to the Fund Credit Rating being capped at 'AA(twn)'. Of the portfolio, 10.4% (rated 'A+' on an International scale) were on Negative Outlook at end-September 2012. In Fitch's view a downgrade on this exposure would not be sufficient to impact the portfolio's average rating factor and, therefore, the fund's ratings. A further 8.6% were on Positive Outlook, while the remainder were on Stable Outlook.

The fund has a high industry concentration in the Taiwanese banking and finance sector, whose credit Outlook is broadly Stable. Single-name concentration is moderate, with the top five borrowers - all of them rated above 'A-(twn)' - representing 60.5% of the fund's assets under management (AuM) and the top borrower representing 17.3% of the fund's AuM. The concentration in the top borrower is a result of a recent drop in fund asset size. Fitch further takes comfort that majority of the exposure to the top borrower will mature before end-2012.

The fund has low exposure to interest rate and spread risks given the portfolio assets' short weighted-average maturity, at 90 days at end-September 2012.

The fund invests primarily in strong credit quality money market instruments based on Fitch's national rating scale. The fund is one of the smallest sized money market funds in Taiwan with TWD 2.97bn in AuM at end-September 2012 (equivalent to 0.4% of the domestic listed money market fund market).

Fitch considers the investment advisor suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing the fund. The investment team is experienced and has its research resources improved after an ownership change in 2011. The current president of MAGI was a recent appointment.

Fitch expects the Fund Credit Rating to remain stable. Although unlikely in the near term, downward pressure on the Fund Credit Rating could result from a material decline in asset quality due to increased risk appetite or deterioration in the credit quality of Taiwan's banking and finance industry. Fitch also expects the Fund Volatility Rating to remain stable, underpinned by the fund's short-maturity profile. Downside risk may arise from significant increase in concentration and risk appetite following a rapid decline of AuM. Fitch will closely monitor the fund's change in AuM and any material changes on a monthly basis.

To maintain bond fund ratings, MAGI, the administrator of the fund, provides Fitch with monthly information, including details of the portfolios' holdings, credit quality and transactions, and a risk management report. Fitch monitors the credit composition of the portfolios, the credit counterparties used by the manager and the overall market risk profile of the investments.

For a more detailed fund profile, see Fitch's report of the fund, which will be available shortly at www.fitchratings.com. For additional information about Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds, see the criteria referenced below at www.fitchratings.com.

'AA(twn)' fund ratings indicate very high underlying credit quality based on Fitch's national rating scale. Funds rated 'V1(twn)' are considered to have very low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns are expected to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time.

Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an individual national and international scale are inappropriate.