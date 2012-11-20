(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mirae Asset Solomon Money Market Fund's (Mirae Asset
Solomon MMF) National Fund Credit Rating at 'AA(twn)' and its National Fund Volatility Rating at
'V1(twn)'. The fund is advised by Mirae Asset Global Investment (Taiwan) Co., Ltd (MAGI). The
investment advisor is majority-owned (60.98%) by Mirae Asset Financial Group, a
Korea-based asset management and securities firm with a global presence in major
countries.
The ratings reflect the fund's steady credit and market risk profile in the
financial year to end-September 2012, consistent with the fund's investment
objective to preserve principal value and to provide a high degree of liquidity.
The fund portfolio's average credit quality, as measured by its average rating
factor (WARF), is high. A portfolio's WARF is the market value-weighted sum of
each portfolio security's credit rating factor, also factoring in the maturity
of the instrument. Of the portfolio, 88.9% were rated within the band of
'A(twn)' to 'AAA(twn)' at end-September 2012. The remainder of the assets were
rated 'BBB(twn)'/'F2(twn)' or 'BBB+(twn)'/'F2(twn)', leading to the Fund Credit
Rating being capped at 'AA(twn)'. Of the portfolio, 10.4% (rated 'A+' on an
International scale) were on Negative Outlook at end-September 2012. In Fitch's
view a downgrade on this exposure would not be sufficient to impact the
portfolio's average rating factor and, therefore, the fund's ratings. A further
8.6% were on Positive Outlook, while the remainder were on Stable Outlook.
The fund has a high industry concentration in the Taiwanese banking and finance
sector, whose credit Outlook is broadly Stable. Single-name concentration is
moderate, with the top five borrowers - all of them rated above 'A-(twn)' -
representing 60.5% of the fund's assets under management (AuM) and the top
borrower representing 17.3% of the fund's AuM. The concentration in the top
borrower is a result of a recent drop in fund asset size. Fitch further takes
comfort that majority of the exposure to the top borrower will mature before
end-2012.
The fund has low exposure to interest rate and spread risks given the portfolio
assets' short weighted-average maturity, at 90 days at end-September 2012.
The fund invests primarily in strong credit quality money market instruments
based on Fitch's national rating scale. The fund is one of the smallest sized
money market funds in Taiwan with TWD 2.97bn in AuM at end-September 2012
(equivalent to 0.4% of the domestic listed money market fund market).
Fitch considers the investment advisor suitably qualified, competent and capable
of managing the fund. The investment team is experienced and has its research
resources improved after an ownership change in 2011. The current president of
MAGI was a recent appointment.
Fitch expects the Fund Credit Rating to remain stable. Although unlikely in the
near term, downward pressure on the Fund Credit Rating could result from a
material decline in asset quality due to increased risk appetite or
deterioration in the credit quality of Taiwan's banking and finance industry.
Fitch also expects the Fund Volatility Rating to remain stable, underpinned by
the fund's short-maturity profile. Downside risk may arise from significant
increase in concentration and risk appetite following a rapid decline of AuM.
Fitch will closely monitor the fund's change in AuM and any material changes on
a monthly basis.
To maintain bond fund ratings, MAGI, the administrator of the fund, provides
Fitch with monthly information, including details of the portfolios' holdings,
credit quality and transactions, and a risk management report. Fitch monitors
the credit composition of the portfolios, the credit counterparties used by the
manager and the overall market risk profile of the investments.
For a more detailed fund profile, see Fitch's report of the fund, which will be
available shortly at www.fitchratings.com. For additional information about
Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds, see the criteria referenced
below at www.fitchratings.com.
'AA(twn)' fund ratings indicate very high underlying credit quality based on
Fitch's national rating scale. Funds rated 'V1(twn)' are considered to have very
low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns are expected
to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of
market scenarios. The Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a
bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary
markets during certain periods of time.
Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.