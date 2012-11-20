(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Czestochowa's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB'. Both ratings have Stable Outlooks.

The ratings reflect Czestochowa's good operating performance, resulting from a cautious financial policy and ongoing monitoring of spending, leading to healthy debt ratios. The ratings also take into account the projected growth of the city's debt and the indirect risk relating to the city's hospital, which may require support from Czestochowa's budget.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations of operating performance stabilisation, resulting in healthy debt service ratios in the medium term, despite the weakening economic environment.

An upgrade could occur if Czestochowa is able to improve its operating margin to above 11%, accompanied by direct risk stabilisation below 50% of current revenue. Conversely, a negative rating action could result if the city's debt coverage exceeds 15 years due to a sustained deterioration in the operating margin far below Fitch's expectations, and/or significant rise of Czestochowa's direct risk.

Fitch expects the city to maintain satisfactory operating performance in 2012-2014 with the operating margin averaging 8%. This will come from the city authorities' cautious financial policy and cost control, coupled with increasing revenue from income and property taxes, supported by the expansion of city's tax base. In line with Fitch's expectations, in 2011 Czestochowa's operating performance recovered after a one-year deterioration; with operating balance accounting for 7.8% of operating revenue (2010: 4.2%).

Fitch forecasts Czestochowa's direct debt in 2012-2014 will remain moderate, accounting for 45%-50% of current revenue and the city's debt service and debt coverage ratios to remain healthy. The debt service projected to average PLN50m is likely to be covered about 1.5x by the operating balance and the debt to current balance may stay at about 10 years (well below the debt maturity of 14 years).

Czestochowa's indirect risk stems from the city's hospital, which is in a weak financial condition. According to the regulations put in place in 2011, the city may be obliged to cover losses less depreciation reported by the hospital starting 2013. However, in Fitch's opinion, it should not create much pressure for Czestochowa, as the potential payments are likely to be small in comparison to the city's budget (estimated at about 0.5% of operating revenue).

With about 236,000 inhabitants, Czestochowa is the second-largest city in the Slaskie Region. In 2009, GDP per capita in the Czestochowski sub-region was 82.4% of the national average, although this may underestimate Czestochowa's performance as the city is the strongest area in the sub-region.