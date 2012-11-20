(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 -

Summary analysis -- Public Bank Bhd. ------------------------------ 20-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Malaysia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Jun-2004 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

27-Feb-1998 BBBpi/-- --/--

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2

SACP a-

Anchor bbb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Strong (+1)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PBB could maintain its sound credit and financial performances over the next two years. The outlook also reflects the outlook on the long-term sovereign rating on Malaysia.

The rating on PBB qualifies for an uplift for extraordinary government support, given the bank's "high systemic importance," which is currently not incorporated into the rating. The ratings and outlook will move in tandem with the sovereign rating.

Rationale

The ratings on Public Bank Bhd. (PBB) reflect the bank's "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above-average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as our criteria define those terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'a-'.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Malaysia is 'bbb'. PBB predominantly operates in Malaysia, with less than 10% of its loan portfolio in overseas markets.

The BICRA score is based on our evaluation of economic risk. In our view, Malaysia's open, diversified, and competitive economy with a low risk of economic imbalances mitigates its moderately weak economic structure and modest income levels. We believe private-sector credit is high relative to income levels. Regarding our industry risk assessment, the high level of stable, core customer deposits supports the Malaysian banking system. We consider regulatory standards in Malaysia to be broadly in line with international norms and the risk appetite in the industry to be moderate.

PBB's position as the second-largest banking group in Malaysia and its strong market position in the auto finance, housing loan, and small and mid-size enterprise loan segments support its "strong" business position. The bank's strong customer base has been generating recurrent revenues from an array of traditional banking products, while its prudent business strategy and strong management execution have contributed to solid financial performances over the past decade. Compared with its major domestic peers, PBB has mainly focused on the domestic market. Growth has been consistently organic despite the highly competitive nature of the Malaysian banking market. We expect the bank to maintain its above-average but well-managed business growth.

Our assessment that PBB's capital and earnings is "adequate" reflects our expectation that the bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio before adjustments for diversification will improve somewhat but remain at 7%-10% over the next two years compared with 7.7% as on Dec. 31, 2011. We view the bank's earnings profile to be sound. PBB's profitability has consistently been satisfactory and compares well with its domestic and regional peers'. The bank's profitability benefits from its above-average operating efficiency. We expect its good earnings buffer to largely support the current pace of robust asset growth.

The "adequate" assessment of PBB's risk position reflects the bank's above-average but stable growth pattern and solid credit loss experience. With limited business complexity, PBB's credit risk dominates its risk profile. The bank's credit cost experience has consistently been better than the industry average. In our view, PBB's prudent credit culture, stringent underwriting standards, and focus on the lower-risk and more-affluent retail commercial segment support its asset quality. The bank has one of the lowest gross nonperforming loan ratios among the Malaysian banks we rate.

PBB's funding is "above average" and its liquidity is "strong," in our opinion. We believe the bank's funding profile benefits from its established domestic franchise and wide branch network across Malaysia. Customer deposits represent about 88% of PBB's funding base. The bank's ratio of customer loans to customer deposits was about 88% at the end of June 2012, based on our calculations. PBB's liquidity ratios are satisfactory compared with domestic peers'. Liquid assets--comprising cash and reserve balance, money market instruments, and interbank and government investments--account for about 26% of customer deposits as of Sept. 30, 2012.

The rating on PBB is the same as the SACP. We view the bank as having "high systemic importance" in Malaysia (foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2; local currency A/Stable/A-1; axAAA/axA-1+) and assess the Malaysian government as "highly supportive." Nonetheless, we do not factor any extraordinary government support into the rating because the rating is constrained by our foreign currency sovereign rating on Malaysia.

