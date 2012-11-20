Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Afren plc's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed its
Long-term IDR and senior unsecured rating at 'B'. The recovery rating is 'RR4'.
The Outlook stabilisation reflects Afren's ability to demonstrate strong
production growth in 9M12 after slower than expected output dynamics in 2011 and
Fitch's expectations of the successful implementation of future production
expansion plans. The company more than doubled its average daily oil and gas
output to 40.8 kboepd YTD to 11 November 2012 (42 kboepd including an associate
interest) from 19.2 kboepd (19.3 kboepd including an associate interest) in 2011
and outperformed Fitch's estimates. This step-up in production level also
demonstrates a shift in the company's scale of operations putting it on par with
such peers as Russia's Alliance Oil Company Ltd ('B'/Stable).
Fitch believes that the successful development of the Nigerian Ebok field and
commencement of production at the Iraqi Barda Rash field enhanced the company's
operational and financial profile as it diversified its operations across three
main producing assets and established a solid foundation for strong cash flow
generation. It also created a track record of largely successful project
implementation and provided a platform for medium-term growth. The agency
believes that expansion of the cash flow generative asset base should somewhat
reduce the execution risk inherent in Afren's operations and could mitigate the
negative impact on its operations and financials of potential delays and/or cost
overruns in project development and/or unsuccessful exploration activities.
Fitch assesses Afren's operational profile to be commensurate with the
mid-to-high 'B' rating category. The agency believes that positive rating
momentum could be mounting for the company if it sustains a track record of
successful expansion strategy implementation, while maintaining solid credit
metrics.
The company's ratings also take into account Fitch's expectations of stronger
financial profile over 2012-15. The agency anticipates that the company will
generate strong cash flow from operations and positive free cash flow (FCF) over
2012-15 driven primarily by the production expansion and sound profitability.
Fitch's expectations of positive FCF generation are based on the assumption that
the company will maintain a conservative dividend policy, which envisages no
dividend payments. However, the agency believes that expected improvement of
cash flow profile may provide an impetus for more shareholder friendly actions
and/or pursuit of an ambitious acquisitive strategy.
The agency forecasts funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage to decrease
and stay below 2x in 2012-15. However, another measure of indebtedness - a ratio
of gross adjusted debt to proved reserves - remains relatively high in
comparison with other 'B'-rated oil and gas companies. Nevertheless, Fitch
expects this ratio to improve in the medium-term as the company plans to
transfer more reserves to the proved (1P) category. The agency also anticipates
coverage ratios will remain solid.
Although Afren is well placed in two hydrocarbons resource rich countries -
Nigeria ('BB-'/Stable) and Iraq, which arguably underpins its growth potential
and geographic diversification, Fitch somewhat discounts positive aspects of
this exposure in its assessment of the company's business risk due to legal,
political and security risks inherent in its operations in these countries. The
operations in both countries are characterised by political instability and
uncertainty and in some cases ambiguous legal and regulatory frameworks in the
oil and gas sector. Therefore, Fitch would expect the company to demonstrate a
stronger financial flexibility and larger financial cushion than its peers
operating in more stable countries in order to be able to maintain its rating.
Fitch considers Afren's liquidity as adequate. Its cash position of USD448m at
end-9M12 was sufficient to cover short-term debt of USD236.8m. The company's
debt repayment schedule is not onerous until 2016 when its USD500m Eurobonds
fall due.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Further successful implementation of the growth strategy (e.g. ramp-up of
production at the Barda Rash field largely in line with schedule and cash flow
diversification over at least three producing fields), while maintaining solid
financial profile (e.g. FFO adjusted gross leverage below 2.5x and FFO fixed
charge coverage of above 5x on a sustained basis)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Material deterioration of the financial profile due to, for example,
large-scale acquisitions and/or more aggressive dividend policy (e.g. FFO
adjusted gross leverage above 4x and FFO fixed charge coverage below 4x on a
sustained basis)
- Severe delays and/or cost overruns in the fields development
- Failure to replace proved reserves and maintain at least a stable reserves
life