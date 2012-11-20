(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings views positively the announcement made yesterday by ING Group (ING) about the agreement with the European Commission (EC) regarding ING's restructuring plan on state aid received. However, this announcement is rating neutral for ING and ING Bank NV (ING Bank) since the agreed restructuring does not deviate materially from the agency's base case and its impact has consequently already been factored in the current ratings assigned to both entities.

The agreement brings clarity on the extent and timing of the restructuring measures as the restructuring plan imposed in 2009 by the EC and implemented by ING was disputed by the Dutch state and ING. Furthermore, the agreed restructuring offers ING more flexibility given the extended deadlines to fulfill the plan. ING's execution capabilities have proven strong since 2009 but have been constrained by the difficult operating environment in developed economies.

The main elements of the agreed restructuring plan are the lengthening of the timing for the disposals of the insurance businesses and a scheduled repayment for the residual EUR4.5bn (including EUR1.5bn repayment premium) capital securities injected by the state in 2008. In addition, part of the assets of Westland Utrecht Bank, initially planned to be entirely sold, will be transferred to a recently created bank, to be divested as part of the European insurance operations; this new bank will receive EUR350m capital from ING Bank, a small amount relative to the latter's capital. Finally, the restrictions on acquisitions, price leadership (lifted for the Netherlands) and calls and buy-backs of subordinated debt and hybrid securities, all already in place since 2009, will continue to apply until the earlier of 18 November 2015 and the date when 50% of all insurance operations are sold.

None of these elements is new or material enough to affect the main drivers and assumptions underlying ING Group and ING Bank's ratings. ING Group's and ING Bank's Issuer Default Ratings are based on the expected support from the Dutch state, if required, and this opinion derives from ING's perceived importance to the Dutch domestic economy which is not modified by this announcement.

There is no rating impact on ING Bank's Viability Rating (reflecting its standalone creditworthiness) from the EUR1.125bn first repayment of the capital securities due 26 November, which the group will fund by upstreaming capital from the bank. Fitch's view of ING Bank's capital position has taken into account the expectation that full repayment of state securities (including repayment premium) would be funded by capital upstreamed from the bank. The next three repayments, of EUR1.125bn each, will be spread over the next three years, but could be anticipated at the bank's decision. This offers greater financial flexibility to the bank in the light of the upcoming stringent Basel III capital regulations and the current difficult operating environment.

Fitch will comment on ING Verzekeringen NV in the next few days.