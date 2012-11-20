(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 20 -
Ratings -- Stadshypotek AB ---------------------------------------- 20-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers
and
correspondents
Mult. CUSIP6: 85235R
Mult. CUSIP6: 85235S
Mult. CUSIP6: 85235V
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Nov-2004 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
11-Jun-1997 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$2 bil med-term note Prog 10/31/1996: sr
unsecd AA- 11-Nov-2004
SEK25 bil med-term note Prog 08/29/2000: sr
unsecd AA- 11-Nov-2004
US$2 bil med-term note Prog 10/31/1996: S-T
debt A-1+ 11-Nov-2004
NONE CP prog auth amt SEK90 bil A-1+ 11-Nov-2004
EURO CP prog auth amt EUR4 bil A-1+ 11-Nov-2004