(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 20 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- SEB AG ------------------------------------------------- 20-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers
and
correspondents
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Dec-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
12-Feb-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================