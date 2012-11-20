(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 20 -
Ratings -- Pohjola Non-Life Insurance Co. Ltd. -------------------- 20-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Finland
Local currency AA-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Dec-2011 AA-/-- --/--
19-Oct-2005 A+/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg AA-/Negative 08-Dec-2011