(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 20 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Bank of Aland PLC -------------------------------------- 20-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-3 Country: Finland
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Aug-2012 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR Unlimited Sr Secd covered bond med-term
note prog 11/21/2007: sr secd AA 02-Oct-2012
EUR100 mil fltg rate kiinteis joukko ser B
due 09/14/2014 AA 18-Sep-2012
EUR100 mil 1.125% kiinteis joukko ser A due
09/14/2015 AA 18-Sep-2012
EUR100 mil fltg rate kiinteis joukko ser C
due 09/14/2016 AA 18-Sep-2012