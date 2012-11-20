Rationale
The rating reflects our assessment of Annington's financial risk profile as
"highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "vulnerable." Annington
holds equity in a portfolio of residential properties that its operating
subsidiaries rent to the U.K. Ministry of Defence (MoD).
Annington will replace Annington Holdings PLC as the holding company of the
group's three business divisions as part of a reorganization in connection
with a change of ownership. Annington will guarantee the proposed GBP500 million
senior PIK notes that a newly formed financing subsidiary, Annington Finance
No. 5, will issue.
In accordance with our criteria, an issuer we rate 'CCC+' depends on favorable
business, financial, and economic conditions to meet its financial
commitments. In such circumstances, an issuer's financial commitments appear
unsustainable in the long term, although the issuer might not face a near-term
credit or payment crisis. We believe that Annington's long-term capacity to
meet its debt obligations is highly dependent on factors outside its control,
such as decisions by the MoD about its ongoing requirement for properties
within the Annington estate.
We believe that Annington's business risk profile is constrained by the fact
that substantially all of the business' assets and cash flows are currently
trapped within the restricted securitization group at the operating company
level. (See "Ratings Affirmed In U.K. CMBS Deal Annington Finance No. 4,"
published Dec. 15, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) This
group includes property owner Annington Property Ltd. and two financing
subsidiaries, Annington Finance No. 1 PLC and Annington Finance No. 4 PLC.
The underlying business model drives both cash flows within the restricted
securitization group and consequently, this group's ability to upstream
dividends to Annington and enable cash payments on the PIK notes. We believe
that the group's cash flows have the potential to be highly unpredictable.
This is because the largest tenant, the MoD, may release properties from the
retained estate with six months' notice, after which time the MoD is no longer
required to pay rent. Historically, there has been no consistency in the
timing of releases and we consider that the outcome of the U.K. government's
Strategic Defence and Security Review will likely affect the rate at which
future releases may occur. Once the MoD releases properties, the timing of
re-letting, sales, or any expenditure on refurbishment and utilities will also
affect the restricted securitization group's availability of excess cash to
upstream to Annington and service or repay the PIK notes. We note that the MoD
currently benefits from a 58% discount to market rents, so Annington's ability
to re-let properties closer to market rents and/or sell released properties at
close to market value will likely enhance the group's cash flow profile. We
understand that management has been able to achieve close to market value on
the properties it has disposed of since 2000.
Under a scenario of a continued low number of property releases, moderate rent
increases, and some annual asset sales, we believe that over the medium term,
the restricted securitization group will be unable to upstream to Annington
any dividends that it could use to make cash payments on the PIK notes.
Furthermore, we believe that the other two business divisions--Annington
Rentals Ltd. and Annington Developments Ltd.--will generate little surplus
cash that can service or repay the notes. This scenario supports our
assessment of Annington's business risk profile as "vulnerable." This is
somewhat mitigated by a cash sweep mechanism on the PIK notes. We understand
that should the financing structure permit the restricted securitization group
to release dividends, funds in excess of permitted investment baskets and
deemed surplus to the operational requirements of the business are required to
make interest payments on the PIK notes.
We assess the financial risk profile of the business outside of the restricted
securitization group as "highly leveraged," reflecting our view of Annington's
very aggressive financial policy and weak debt protection metrics. We estimate
debt of more than GBP620 million after the GBP500 million proposed PIK issuance
(which will accrue non-cash-pay interest). We understand that the market value
of the investment property within Annington Rentals and Annington Developments
is about GBP250 million.
We forecast that on a consolidated basis, Annington's loan-to-value
ratio--based on the market value of its property portfolio--will exceed 60%
post restructuring. Assuming no material increase in asset values, we believe
that this ratio has the potential to rise toward 70% over the medium term,
because we forecast that the PIK notes and some zero-coupon bonds accrue
interest faster than the debt repayments from cash flow under the scenario we
outline above. This ratio is higher still when we account for potential
capital gains tax, because the value of the remaining portfolio when Annington
acquired it in 1996 was about GBP1.5 billion.
In addition, we believe that Annington's debt service metrics are weak, with
EBITDA interest coverage of less than 1x and debt to EBITDA of about 18x on a
consolidated basis after the proposed PIK issuance. This implies to us that
any material deleveraging over the medium term will depend on asset sales.
However, Annington could also deleverage if the MoD released a higher number
of properties and Annington could re-let them at market rates. The timing of
when and how many properties the MoD may release remains unpredictable.
Additionally, the sudden release of a very large number of properties might
create liquidity problems for Annington if it needed to refurbish and re-let
the properties quickly in order to preserve rental income streams.
Liquidity
We assess the liquidity position outside the securitization group as "less
than adequate" under our criteria. Given the current constraint on cash flow
from the restricted securitization group, Annington's primary source of cash
flow is dividends from the operating companies in the Rentals and Developments
divisions. We forecast that Annington will use substantially all of the cash
that the Rentals and Developments divisions generate to meet these divisions'
ongoing operating requirements.
Annington has limited liquidity requirements because of the optional cash
payment option on the PIK notes, whereby only unrestricted cash deemed surplus
to the running of the business is required to service the notes. This
mitigates Annington's lack of internal cash flow generation. Consequently, we
believe that Annington should be able to manage its liquidity requirements
over the medium term, relying on shareholder support if necessary.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the proposed PIK notes to be issued by Annington Finance
5, a direct subsidiary of Annington, is 'CCC+', in line with the corporate
credit rating on Annington. The recovery rating on the PIK notes is '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the
event of a payment default.
We view the proposed PIK notes as a deeply subordinated debt instrument,
secured only by first-priority share pledges over Annington Subsidiary
Holdings Ltd., Annington Rentals, and Annington Developments. In addition, the
majority of the group's assets are ring-fenced, with active cash flow sweep
mechanisms. That said, primary support for our recovery rating derives from
Annington's substantial asset base.
We base our assessment of recovery prospects for the PIK noteholders on our
understanding that, under the preliminary documentation for the notes,
Annington Subsidiary Holdings Ltd. will be limited in raising additional debt
to a maximum of GBP250 million. Annington Subsidiary Holdings is where the
securitization entities, Annington Finance No. 1 and Annington Finance No. 4
consolidate.
Our hypothetical default scenario assumes a default in 2017 in the ring-fenced
group. We believe this would most likely occur in the context of a severe
recession in the U.K. Our scenario assumes that the MoD changes its strategy
in the context of budgetary constraints, and releases a significant number of
properties back to Annington, which cannot sell or rent them quickly enough to
prevent a payment default in the securitization. We assume shrinkage in the
asset pool prior to a default, in line with Annington's current business
practises.
We value Annington using a discrete asset value approach, as we believe that,
at the point of default, the MoD would have returned a significant proportion
of dwellings to Annington for it to sell on the open market. On this basis, we
have used both a special assumption of vacant possession and open market
values in calculating potential recovery prospects. We apply fairly harsh
haircuts to both these values, including a 20% reduction in Annington's asset
base prior to default, and a 30% asset haircut. However, after deducting
priority liabilities--primarily comprising the debt remaining in Annington
Finance No. 1 and Annington Finance No. 4, and associated swap break costs--we
see sufficient value remaining for average (30%-50%) recovery prospects for
the PIK noteholders. However, we note that the length of time it might take to
liquidate the company's assets could potentially reduce recoveries for the PIK
noteholders.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Annington should be able to manage
its small liquidity requirements over the short to medium term because of the
variable cash payment feature of the PIK notes, which is determined by the
cash sweep mechanism.
We could take a negative rating action if the business activities of the
group's principal operating subsidiaries within the restricted securitization
group suffer a material disruption. This could happen if the MoD releases a
high number of properties over a short period, and Annington cannot re-let or
sell these properties quickly enough to maintain sufficient liquidity to meet
its debt obligations.
We consider a positive rating action unlikely at this point due to the group's
structure. However, we could take a positive rating action if the group
demonstrates an increased ability to upstream dividends to Annington from the
restricted securitization group and use these dividends to service or repay
the PIK notes. We believe this could happen if Annington sold a high number of
assets and/or if it refinanced the current cash sweep instruments within the
restricted securitization group with non-amortizing facilities.
Ratings List
New Ratings; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Annington Homes Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Stable/--
Annington Finance No 5 PLC
Senior Secured Debt CCC+
Recovery Rating 4