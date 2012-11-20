Nov 20 - Following its review of 66 EMEA TMT companies on 14 September 2012, Fitch Ratings has affirmed additional ratings of entities and instruments related to Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corp., as follows:

Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corporation.

Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable

Long-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-, Outlook Stable

National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable

Senior Unsecured Debt: affirmed at 'BB-' and 'A+(rus)

Sistema Capital S.A.

Senior Unsecured Debt Guaranteed by Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corporation: affirmed at 'BB-'

Sistema International Funding S.A.

Loan Participation Notes Guaranteed by Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corporation: Affirmed at'BB-'.

The original list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Quarterly Review TMT