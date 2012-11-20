Nov 20 -

Overview

-- While RCCL's acquisition of Ruetgers will weaken the company's financial risk profile, we expect it to remain acceptable for the rating.

-- But the additional debt for funding the acquisition could lower the recovery prospects for RCCL's bondholders, in our opinion.

-- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on RCCL. At the same time, we are placing our 'BB' issue rating on the U.S.-based CPC producer's notes due 2018 on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that RCCL and Ruetgers will maintain their operating and financial performances.

Rating Action

On Nov. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on U.S.-based calcined petroleum coke (CPC) producer Rain CII Carbon LLC (RCCL). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we placed the 'BB' issue rating on the company's senior secured notes due 2018 on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

We affirmed the rating because we expect RCCL's business risk profile to strengthen and its financial risk profile to remain commensurate with the rating, despite weakening. This is following the company's acquisition of Ruetgers N.V., a Belgian coal tar pitch manufacturer. We revised our assessment of RCCL's business risk profile to "fair" from "weak." Our assessment of the company's financial risk profile remains "aggressive."

We expect RCCL to largely use debt to fund the acquisition of Ruetgers. This could weaken RCCL's cash flow adequacy such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio will deteriorate to 3.5x-4.0x for the next two years, from the current 2.5x. We also expect RCCL's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt to remain below 20% during this period.