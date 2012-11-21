(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Adira Dinamika's (Adira Insurance) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects Adira Insurance's steady premium growth, sound operating profitability, and conservative investment mix. The Stable Outlook primarily reflects Fitch's expectation that the insurer will maintain its prudent underwriting management and reinsurance treaties while remaining supported by strong capital levels.

Since its establishment in 2002 Adira Insurance's market share expanded rapidly, with an average annual premium growth of approximately 28% over the five years to 2011. Gross written premiums grew around 10% yoy to IDR1,215bn at end-September 2012, albeit below management's projection. This was due to a shift towards sharia financing insurance, and also because of tighter risk selection to improve underwriting result.

Fitch believes that the insurer will continue to obtain steady premium growth, driven by its expansion into non-motor business lines and also by strong support from affiliates within its major shareholder Bank Danamon group ('AA+(idn)'/Rating Watch Positive). Non-motor premiums accounted for about 35% of total premiums as of end-September 2012.

Adira Insurance's operating profitability is backed by steady investment return and prudent underwriting management with a combined ratio consistently below 100%. However, its claim ratio rose to 64% at end-September 2012 from 53% at end-2011 due to increased claims, mainly from its motor vehicles business line. Management aims to improve its claim ratio by renegotiating business terms and conditions and withdrawing from unprofitable businesses, if necessary.

The insurer's investment mix has remained conservative with cash accounting for 75% of invested assets. Equity portfolio was also kept to a minimum at around 2% of invested assets as of end-September 2012. The agency also sees the insurer's capitalisation remaining solid with a statutory risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio of 316%, much higher than the minimum requirement of 120% and which Fitch considers strong for its operating profile.

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a strengthening market position and a successful diversification into non-motor insurance lines while maintaining sound operating profitability. Key rating triggers for a downgrade are a significant deterioration in capital levels with the RBC ratio falling below 250% on a consistent basis and weakening underwriting margin with a combined ratio higher than 100%.