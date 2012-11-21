(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21 -

Overview

-- The Russian city of Dzerzhinsk has made progress in consolidating its budgetary performance, supported by the stabilization of the currently high tax-sharing rates.

-- The city's management continues to improve the debt profile by attracting medium-term committed bank facilities, and debt remains low.

-- We are raising our ratings on Dzerzhinsk to 'B+/ruA' from 'B/ruA-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects high tax-sharing rates, the possible weakening of economic growth, material spending pressure in the medium-term, and the management's commitment to medium-term borrowings

Rating Action

On Nov. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on the Russian City of Dzerzhinsk to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. The Russia national scale rating was raised to 'ruA' from 'ruA-'.

Rationale

We raised the ratings on Dzerzhinsk because of the city's continued consolidation of its budgetary performance, which has been supported by the stabilization of the currently high tax-sharing rates, and the city management's proven track-record in improving the city's debt profile.