Nov 21

Summary analysis -- Stavropol Krai -------------------------------- 21-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Jul-2007 B+/-- B+/--

23-Jun-2004 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The ratings on Stavropol Krai reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the krai's low financial flexibility and predictability because of its reliance on federal decisions and uncertainties related to intergovernmental fiscal relations, as well as the lack of reliable medium-term financial planning. The ratings are also constrained by the krai's weak liquidity owing to relatively high refinancing needs.

The ratings are supported by the krai's modest contingent liabilities and our expectation that the gradually growing debt burden will remain low over the next three years.

Stavropol Krai's budgetary flexibility and predictability remain low because of exposure to decisions by the Russian federal government regarding the distribution of transfers and tax shares. In the next three years, federally regulated taxes and transfers are likely to make up more than 85% of the krai's total revenues. The krai also has a limited ability to withstand the pressure of federal initiatives to increase expenditures. In 2012-2013, the krai will significantly increase personnel- and social-related spending, which will add an estimated 7% to its operating expenditures in 2013.

We expect that the need to increase operating spending, together with only modest revenue growth, will lead to a weak budgetary performance in the next three years. In line with our base-case scenario, we forecast operating deficits of about 3% in 2012-2013, which might turn into a small operating margin only in 2014. In 2011 and 2012, the krai posted weaker-than-forecast corporate profit tax receipts due to paybacks to the largest taxpayers.

Operating spending growth of about 19% year on year in 2011 and of 10.5% that we forecast for 2012 was primarily fuelled by an increase in salaries in education, healthcare, and other public sectors. The new governor, who was appointed in 2012, approved a conservative three-year budget for 2013-2015, so we expect that slower operating spending growth, together with a 10-12% tax and nontax revenue growth and operating transfers from the federal government, should support a gradual improvement of the operating performance over the next two years.

The deficit after capital accounts is likely to widen to about 8% of total revenues in 2012, when the krai will increase investments in road construction via the newly created road fund and will spend federal capital grants that it received in late 2011. We expect that in 2013-2014, the krai will scale down its capital program to achieve modest 3%-5% deficits and decrease direct debt accumulation.

In line with our base-case scenario, we expect the krai's tax-supported debt to remain below 30% in the next three years. Our forecast assumes that direct debt will grow only modestly and the krai will issue up to Russian ruble (RUB) 3 billion guarantees to support investment in the North Caucasus Federal District, in 2012-2014.

Stavropol Krai's wealth levels are low in an international context and its gross regional product (GRP) per capita is likely to stay below $6,000 until 2014. At the same time, its economy is relatively diverse and will likely benefit from an inflow of investments into transport, the chemical industry, and agriculture over the medium term. In 2012, the krai forecasts investments will grow by 10% and equal about 30% of GRP. We expect this growth to underpin annual GRP growth rates of about 5%-6% and support the krai's tax base in 2013-2014.

Liquidity

We view Stavropol Krai's liquidity position as negative. We expect that in 2013-2014 the average amount of cash on the krai's accounts will be lower than its debt service falling due in the next 12 months, and the krai's debt service coverage ratio will remain volatile throughout 2013. We also view the krai's access to external liquidity as limited, as it is for most Russian local and regional governments (LRGs).

In line with our base-case scenario, we expect that in 2013 the krai will have about RUB4.5 billion ($144 million) in cash on average, down from about RUB5.6 billion during the first nine months of 2012, because it will spend a part of its cash reserves to finance the deficit after capital accounts in 2012. In our view, this might expose the krai to refinancing in October 2013, when it will likely have to repay about RUB5 billion one-year bank loans, which we expect it will contract in late 2012. At the same time, our base-case scenario assumes that the krai's management will gradually improve the krai's debt maturity profile by replacing a portion of short-term bank loans with medium-term bonds.

In October 2012 the krai organized RUB11.6 billion in committed bank lines. We expect it will attract about RUB5 billion of them to refinance its bank loans maturing in November-December 2012 and will finance the rest of its deficit by issuing RUB5 billion medium-term amortizing bonds in late 2012 and spending a part of its cash. We also expect that the krai will continue issuing medium-term bonds in 2013-2014.

We view the krai's access to external liquidity as limited, as for most Russian LRGs due to the weaknesses of the domestic banking sector, to which we assign a Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment score of '7', with '1' being the lowest risk and '10' being the highest. (For more details see Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, published March 19, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that, in 2013-2014, Stavropol Krai will continue to be exposed to refinancing due to modest accumulation of direct debt, but the its current liquidity position will not deteriorate thanks to a gradual shift to medium-term borrowings and improvement of the debt maturity profile. Our base-case scenario also assumes that the efforts of the krai's new management to limit expenditure growth rates will lead to an improvement in the currently weak budgetary performance over the medium term.

Negative rating actions could follow in the next 12 months if increased exposure to short-term debt with debt service reaching 15% of operating revenues or cash depletion lead to a very negative liquidity position in line with our downside scenario. The management's inability to constrain expenditure growth could also pressure the ratings if it led to higher borrowing needs compared with our base-case scenario.

We would consider a positive rating action if additional tax revenues and tight fiscal discipline lead to a structural improvement of the krai's budgetary performance and strengthening of liquidity position compared with our base-case scenario. Decreased refinancing risks thanks to extension of debt maturities and lower borrowing needs would also be positive for the ratings. However, we view positive rating actions in the next 12 months as unlikely.

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, March 19, 2012

-- The System For Russia's Regions Is Developing And Unbalanced, Oct. 21, 2011

-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010

-- Public Finance System Overview: Russian System For Regional Governments Is Developing And Unbalanced, Nov. 12, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S. Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009