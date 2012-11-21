(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21 -

Summary analysis -- PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. ----------- 21-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Thailand

Mult. CUSIP6: 69369V

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Oct-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The rating on PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. (PTT Global) reflects the company's solid domestic competitive position. The rating also factors in PTT Global's favorable cost structure, diverse operations, and significant business integration with parent PTT Public Co. Ltd. (PTT: BBB+/Stable/--). PTT Global's exposure to inherent industry risk and price volatility, and the challenging outlook for the refining and petrochemicals industry offset the above strengths. We assess PTT Global's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate," as our criteria define these terms.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile of PTT Global at 'bbb-'. Our corporate credit rating on PTT Global incorporates a one-notch uplift due to parent support. We view the company as a strategically important subsidiary of PTT given their high level of operational integration. PTT Global is an important buyer of ethane from PTT's gas separation plants and PTT supplies 100% of PTT Global's oil and condensate requirements and about 97% of its gas requirements. PTT also accounted for about 47% of PTT Global's revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2012. PTT owns 48.9% of PTT Global as of June 30, 2012.

We expect PTT Global's strong domestic market position and cost advantage in its olefins operations to support its profitability in 2013. We forecast EBITDA margin at 7%-8% over the next two years in our base-case scenario, with sustained strong profitability in PTT Global's low-cost, gas-based olefin and polyolefin products. Our margin expectation captures the full-year effects of changes to the feedstock pricing formula between PTT Global and PTT that became effective in August 2012. We forecast the impact on margins to be limited to less than one percentage point in 2013. PTT Global's EBITDA margin was 8.9% for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012, much stronger than that of regional naphtha-based polymer producers. PTT Global's EBITDA margin of 13% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2012, rebounded strongly from 5% in the second quarter because of about Thai baht (THB) 3.3 billion in stock gains due to an increase in oil prices.

PTT Global's good product diversity in polymers, aromatics, and refinery products should sustain its cash flow stability over the next two years, in our opinion, because product spreads are not perfectly correlated. We expect prices of paraxylene and monoethylene glycol to weaken over the next two years as substantial new capacity builds up following two years of very high product prices, and despite a potential up-tick in demand in 2013 (see "Asia-Pacific Petrochemical Companies May See Modest Pick-Up In Demand," published Nov. 8, 2012, on Ratings Direct on the Global Credit Portal). These two products contributed 10%-15% of PTT Global's revenues in 2011. Nevertheless, good profitability in the company's olefins and polyolefin operations should partly offset likely weakness in refining and certain aromatics product prices, and stabilize its cash flows over the next two to three years. We project the company's EBITDA at THB40 billion-THB42 billion in 2013. EBITDA was about THB38.8 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012.

We expect PTT Global's financial risk profile to remain intermediate over the next two to three years. We forecast a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.5x-3.5x over 2012-2015. The ratio could peak at about 3.5x in 2012, following the company's issuance of US$1 billion in senior unsecured notes in September 2012. Nevertheless, we expect PTT Global's deleveraging potential to remain strong even in our base-case assumption of THB55 billion-THB60 billion in capital spending during the period. We forecast PTT Global's debt-to-EBITDA ratio to decline below 3.0x by 2014 as the company pays down debt with free operating cash flows. Leverage should remain moderate over the next three years, with a ratio of debt to debt plus equity at 35%-40% through 2014. This ratio increased to about 39% as of Sept. 30, 2012, from about 36.5% as of June 30, 2012, following PTT Global's notes issuance in September 2012.

Liquidity

PTT Global's liquidity is "strong," as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's liquidity sources to exceed its liquidity needs by about 1.5x or more over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources include our expectation of funds from operations of THB30 billion-THB35 billion. The company has about THB38.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2012. The company also has about THB53 billion in committed credit facilities.

-- Liquidity needs include our expectation of capital spending of about THB15 billion-THB20 billion in 2013. They also include about THB9.7 billion in short-term debt. We also factor in dividend payables of about THB10 billion in 2013.

PTT Global has well-established and solid relationships with domestic banks, which support its financial flexibility.

Outlook

The stable outlook on PTT Global reflects the outlook on PTT because the rating on PTT Global factors in strong support from and linkage with the parent. The rating on PTT Global is unlikely to be higher than PTT's 'bbb' stand-alone credit profile. The outlook on PTT Global also captures a gradual improvement in the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 3.0x by 2014 as the company reduces its debt.

We could lower the rating on PTT Global if one or more of the following occurs:

-- We downgrade PTT. This could be due to negative changes in: (1) the sovereign rating on Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency A-/Stable/A-2; axAA/axA-1); (2) our opinion of the likelihood of extraordinary government support; and (3) our assessment of PTT's stand-alone credit profile.

-- PTT's shareholding in PTT Global reduces significantly or the parent's business integration shifts considerably. This could affect feedstock availability, lead to termination of netback pricing arrangements, and weaken the profitability of PTT Global's olefin and polyolefin's operations.

-- Greater-than-anticipated capital expenditure, aggressive debt-financed acquisitions, or a reduction in operating cash flow due to weaker-than-anticipated product prices and demand causes PTT Global's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA to deteriorate to more than 3.0x on a sustained basis.

We could raise the rating on PTT Global if: (1) we raise the rating on PTT; and (2) increased cash flow improves PTT Global's stand-alone credit profile. A debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 2.0x on a sustained basis would indicate such an improvement.