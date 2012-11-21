(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength National (IFS) PT Insurance MAIPARK Indonesia (MAIPARK) at 'BBB + (idn)' with a Stable Outlook.

The ratings reflect the growth of premiums MAIPARK stable, conservative investment composition and level of statutory risk-based capitalization (RBC) is strong. Stable prospects generally reflect Fitch's expectation that MAIPARK will continue to maintain a capital buffer sufficient and adequate coverage retrosesi given its status as a national specialist reinsurance for catastrophic risks in Indonesia.

MAIPARK premium growth likely to be supported by mandatory cession of property insurance risk coverage of earthquake insurance companies in Indonesia, and by initiatives to expand its product line. Premiums from mandatory cession accounts for about 96% of the total business of the company at the end of August 2012. Gross premiums grew 31.6% yoy to IDR77.6bn in late August 2012.

MAIPARK investment portfolio remains highly liquid and conservative, with cash and time deposits which make up about 95% of invested assets at the end of August 2012. Equity portfolio is maintained at a minimum level, approximately 0.68% of the assets invested. The company profile is also supported by strong capitalization with statutory RBC reached 749.81% at the end of September 2012, compared with the regulatory minimum of 120%.

MAIPARK rating remains constrained by high business concentration risk with almost 100% of the premium sourced from Indonesia earthquake insurance market. Dependence on coverage retrosesi to reduce catastrophic exposure also makes it vulnerable to changes in the terms and conditions retrosesi market.