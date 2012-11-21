(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Harvest Prime Liquidity Money Market Fund's (Harvest MMF) National Money Market Fund Rating at 'AAAmmf(chn)'. The fund is domiciled in China and is managed by Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd. (Harvest)

The main drivers of the affirmation are:

-- The portfolio's overall credit quality and diversification

-- Short maturity profile

-- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks

-- Strong overnight and one-week liquidity profiles

-- The capabilities and resources of Harvest as investment manager

The 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating is the highest that can be assigned in China and indicates an extremely strong capacity to preserve principal and provide shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk, relative to all other short-term investments in China.

In line with Fitch's 'National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria and expectations for a 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating, the fund seeks to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in securities/counterparties with a minimum international foreign currency issuer default rating of 'A-', or of comparable credit quality by other global credit rating agencies. The fund will also limit concentration risk arising from exposures to individual issuers and counterparties.

As of 30 September 2012, the fund had CNY752m in total assets under management and had 60.6% exposure to 'A+' rated assets and counterparties, equivalent to the sovereign's international long-term foreign currency rating, 34.2% exposure to 'A' rated assets and a remaining small exposure to time deposits with a Chinese bank rated 'A-'.

The portfolio invested 44.7% in exchange-traded reverse repos, 15.9% in short-term bonds, primarily PBOC notes, and 39.3% in time deposits and in cash at its custodian.

The vast majority of the portfolio is therefore directly or indirectly exposed to the Chinese sovereign's credit risk. However, if the sovereign's international long-term foreign currency rating was downgraded, it is probable that Harvest MMF's National Money Market Fund Rating would not be downgraded as it could well continue to represent the lowest default risk available in China, in line with Fitch's national scale rating approach.

The fund will seek to limit its interest rate and spread risk by limiting its weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average final maturity (WAL) to 75 days and 120 days, respectively, consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf(xxx)' national scale money market fund rating criteria. The fund's guidelines also restrict the maturity of all investments to 397 days, other than policy bank floating rate notes (FRNs) which may have maturities of up to 36 months within Fitch's individual security maturity guidelines. As of 30 September 2012, the fund's WAM was 24 days and WAL was 30 days.

The fund's investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption requests. In line with Fitch's rating criteria applicable to National Scale money market funds, the fund invests approximately 10% over five working days of its total assets in securities maturing overnight, and approximately 25% over seven days of its total assets in securities maturing within seven days or assets recognised as eligible as weekly liquidity.

Fitch views Harvest MMF's liquidity profile consistent with its requirements for 'AAAmmf(chn)' rated funds. The above limits were consistently exceeded to reflect the current still more concentrated investor base.

Harvest MMF's objective is to provide capital stability, liquidity and income through investment in a portfolio of high credit quality money market instruments and short-term bonds.

Harvest is a Beijing-based sino-foreign fund management company offering a range of funds and services. As at 30 September 2012, Harvest had CNY265.5bn assets under management (USD41.9bn; EUR32.6bn) and is ranked second-largest mutual fund manager in China. It is owned by China Credit Trust Co., Ltd. (40 %), a state owned financial services company, by Lixin Investment Co., Ltd. (30%), a private non-listed investment company and its foreign shareholder Deutsche Asset Management (Asia) Limited (30%). Fitch views Harvest's investment management capabilities, operational controls, financial and resource commitments and compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf(chn)' National MMF ratings.

The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below.

To maintain the Money Market Fund rating, Fitch will seek weekly fund and portfolio holdings information sent through an independent source at Harvest and will conduct surveillance checks against its ratings guidelines