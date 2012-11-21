(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21 -

Summary analysis -- Forvaltnings AB Framtiden --------------------- 21-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Nov-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

09-Sep-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on Swedish public housing group Forvaltnings AB Framtiden (Framtiden) are based on our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a+' and our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the group's owner, the City of Goteborg (AA+/Stable/A-1+), would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress.

Our assessment of Framtiden's SACP is supported by the group's "very strong" enterprise profile, stemming from low industry risk, excellent economic fundamentals, and strong market position in Goteborg's rental property market. The group's high asset quality and "strong" financial profile, which reflect its conservative financial policies and low leverage, further support our assessment of its SACP.

These strengths are partly offset by Framtiden's slightly short-term debt structure, which creates exposure to refinancing risk, and the group's investment program, which could lead to further debt accumulation.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view that there is a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Framtiden's:

-- "Important" role for Goteborg, where the group is an important contributor to the city's overall infrastructure and public policy; and

-- "Very strong" link with the city, which is actively involved in defining the group's strategy, appoints its board of directors, and intends to maintain its 100% ownership over the medium term.

We consider Framtiden to have a "very strong" enterprise profile due to its low industry risk and strong market position. Specifically, the group has 70,349 units in the Goteborg area. Framtiden benefits from very strong demand for its rental apartments in the growing city of Goteborg, which ensuresminimal vacancies in its housing stock. We calculate the average dwelling price for private houses in Goteborg at a strong 149% of the national average, which combined with very strong population growth of 1.3% annually over the past three years, suggests excellent local economic fundamentals.

Framtiden's properties are generally well maintained. Due to its robust operating performance, Framtiden has managed to uphold a consistently high level of maintenance. We forecast that maintenance levels will continue to increase over the next few years.

We assess Framtiden's financial profile as "strong" due to its conservative financial policies, robust balance sheet, and high level of unencumbered assets. Framtiden is continuing to expand and intends to invest Swedish krona (SEK) 1.4 billion in 2012-2014. With these planned investments adding SEK380 million in net new loans per year, we forecast that Framtiden's debt to debt and equity will increase to 66.4% by 2014 from 65.6% in 2011. However, we believe there is ample room for the group to absorb new financing thanks to a strong loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 26% and headroom within its interest coverage ratios. In our base-case scenario, we calculate Framtiden's EBITDA interest coverage at a strong 1.6x and debt to EBITDA at an adequate 17.5x.

Like its domestic peers, Framtiden is exposed to the risks associated with its somewhat short-term debt maturity profile. In June 2012, Framtiden's average time to debt maturity was 2.4 years. The average interest fixing period was 3.0 years, exposing performance and interest coverage ratios to higher interest rates. However, interest rate caps and committed bank facilities partly offset these risks.

Liquidity

We consider Framtiden's liquidity position to be "adequate". In September 2012, the group had available liquidity, including bank facilities, equivalent to 70% of liquidity uses over the subsequent 12 months. Moreover, we acknowledge Framtiden's strong market access in assessing its overall liquidity position.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Framtiden's SACP will remain at its current level, supported by the group's "very strong" enterprise profile and "strong" financial profile. We expect no material changes in Framtiden's ownership and support structure to the extent that it would affect our view of the group's role for or link to Goteborg.

We could raise the ratings if Framtiden's financial profile were to strengthen. This could happen in the group's liquidity position were to significantly outstrip uses of funds by more than we currently expect or if its debt financing of investments were to increase by notably less than we expect. We could also raise the ratings if we were to positively reassess Framtiden's role for or link to Goteborg.

The ratings could come under pressure if Framtiden's financial profile were to deteriorate. This could happen if the group's investment program were to sharply increase leverage or if its liquidity position relative to short-term debt maturities were to weaken significantly. The ratings could also come under pressure if Framtiden's enterprise profile were to deteriorate significantly. Moreover, we could consider a negative rating action if Framtiden's role for or link to Goteborg were to weaken.

