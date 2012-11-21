(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia's Long-term Foreign- and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The Country Ceiling has also been affirmed at 'BBB', and the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'.

The ratings reflect Fitch's view that strong and resilient economic growth, high investment rate, low and declining public debt ratios, and a broadly appropriate overall macro policy framework support Indonesia's credit profile. Pressures on the external finances, a credit weakness, have resulted in some strain on the credit profile, but these are not inconsistent with a 'BBB-' rating.

Fitch expects economic growth to average at least 6% over the forecast period (to 2014). Counterbalancing a weak global economic backdrop are strong domestic demand and an investment rate (34% of GDP) well above that of the 'BBB' category median of 24%. Favourable long-term economic prospects and a significant easing in the level and volatility of inflation over the last decade enhance the credit profile.

The emergence of a slight basic balance deficit (current account balance plus net foreign direct investment) has strained external finances in 2012 and left Indonesia exposed to volatility in short-term portfolio capital flows. Pressure on foreign reserves in H112 highlighted these risks. However, corrective policy action (including greater flexibility in the Indonesian rupiah) is likely to limit the widening of the current account deficit (CAD) and allow the basic balance to return to surplus in 2013. Regardless, Indonesia's external liquidity ratio of 93.7% estimated for 2012 is well below the 'BBB' peer median of 138%. This suggests external finances will remain a weakness in the credit profile despite the agency's projection of a sustained decline in net external debt through 2014.

Under Fitch's base case scenario, Indonesia's gross government debt (GGD) to GDP ratio is expected to fall to 24% by end-2012, well below the 'BBB' median of 36%, and remain on a downward trajectory over the next two years. This should assist the continued decline in the debt/revenue ratio to near the projected 'BBB' median of 120% by 2014 from 151% at end-2012. This is despite Indonesia's structural fiscal weakness of a low revenue take, at just 16% of GDP forecast for 2012 against the 'BBB' median 32%. The share of foreign-currency denominated debt (45% at end-2011) is above the 'BBB' median of 40% and leaves the public finances exposed to currency fluctuations. However, even under a severe stress scenario akin to Indonesia's experience during the Asian financial crisis, Fitch projects GGD/GDP would peak at less than 45% before resuming its downtrend.

Structural factors remain a key weakness of the credit profile relative to rated peers. Low average incomes (USD3,700 versus 'BBB' median of USD9,900) and problems affecting the business climate including poor physical infrastructure and corruption, remain to be resolved. Reform momentum has slowed and Fitch expects little progress on economic and institutional reforms (eg: fuel subsidies) prior to the presidential election in 2014.

Fitch believes Indonesia's banking system poses only a limited risk to the sovereign credit profile, in part because of its small size, yet still needs to be monitored. The banking system remains primarily deposit-funded, although credit growth (22.9% yoy in October 2012) continues to outpace that of deposits. Additionally, real loan growth is at rates that have preceded some previous systemic stress in other economies, warranting a highest-risk '3' score in Fitch's macro-prudential risk assessment framework. The weighted-average Viability (i.e. stand-alone) Rating of banks in the system is 'bb', indicating a weak system, partly due to higher operating environment risks but acknowledges that most Indonesian banks have sound loss-absorption capacity.

Progress in tackling structural weaknesses combined with sustained economic growth, without a build-up of external imbalances or a severe inflation shock, would enhance Indonesia's economic and sovereign credit fundamentals and exert upward pressure on the rating over the medium-term. Reform of public finances, leading to enhanced budgetary flexibility, would also be positive for the ratings. However, Fitch believes the political environment is becoming less conducive to reform, suggesting Indonesia's sovereign credit profile is likely to remain at the weaker end of the 'BBB' range for some time, warranting Stable Outlooks on the ratings.

A sustained shock to foreign and domestic investor confidence, leading to heavy capital outflows and a material weakening of the external finances would be negative for the ratings. Deterioration in the quality of fiscal or monetary policy management, leading to external imbalances or instability in the banking system would adversely affect the ratings.