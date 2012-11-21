Nov 21 -
Summary analysis -- Afren PLC ------------------------------------- 21-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Oil and gas
exploration
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 00830F
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Dec-2011 B/-- B/--
26-Nov-2010 B-/-- B-/--
Rationale
The rating on U.K.-headquartered oil and gas exploration and production
company Afren PLC (Afren) mainly reflects the company's business risk profile,
which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses as "vulnerable." We qualify
its financial risk profile as "aggressive."
Afren's business risk assessment is constrained by our opinion of the high
country risk associated with operating in the Federal Republic of Nigeria
(BB-/Stable/B), Afren's production concentration in a few oil fields, a modest
proven-reserves base in production, and its somewhat small-sized production.
Nigerian country risks include security threats and attacks, as well as a
complex political environment. Oil industry-related risks include volatile oil
prices, a declining asset base as resources are exploited, and heavy capital
intensity. While the above-mentioned risks are prevailing constraints for the
rating, we also recognize some supporting factors. These include the
predominantly offshore nature of Afren's fields, which to us implies much
lower security risks than onshore activities, together with the part-ownership
of Afren's fields by local partners and the company's favorable operational
record.