(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its monthly European collateralized debt obligation (CDO) of asset-backed securities (ABS) performance index report for June 2012.

Today's report features observations on the performance trends of European CDO of ABS transactions that we rate, which include:

-- The average percentage of assets rated in the 'CCC' rating category (assets we rate 'CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-') decreased to 7.46% in June 2012.

-- The average percentage of defaulted assets (assets we rate 'CC', 'C', 'SD' or 'D') increased to 4.48% in June 2012.

-- Senior OC ratio test cushions signaled worsening performance for the European CDOs tracked in this index. The senior OC cushions decreased for 21 CDO transactions.

-- Nine transactions failed their senior OC tests in June 2012, a decrease from 10 in May 2012.

-- Our analysis shows that 62 out of the 99 classes of the deferrable notes that we rate are deferring their interest payments to the noteholders, while 37 are current on their interest payments.

For more information on the performance metrics we use in the CDO of ABS performance index, see "Glossary Of Cash Flow CLO Performance Index Fields," published on Jan. 30, 2009. For a list of transactions this report tracks, see "List Of Transactions Included In European CDO Of ABS Performance Index Report (As Of July 2012)," published on July 3, 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- June 2012 European CDO Of ABS Performance Index Report: Fall In Senior OC Ratio Cushions Signals Deteriorating Performance Nov. 21, 2012

-- List Of Transactions Included In European CDO Of ABS Performance Index Report (As Of July 2012), July 3, 2012

-- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012

-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009

-- Glossary Of Cash Flow CLO Performance Index Fields, Jan. 30, 2009