Nov 21 - U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies registered their first increase since June of this year, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

October delinquencies rose to 12.2% up from 11.6% in October. New delinquent assets in October consisted of five matured balloon loans, four credit impaired securities, and two term defaults. Conversely, assets that are no longer delinquent included four recently extended matured balloons, two assets disposed of at losses, and one CMBS asset that is no longer considered credit impaired.

In October, asset managers reported approximately $47 million in realized principal losses from the disposal of three assets, which had minimal recoveries. The largest reported loss was $24 million related to the write down of a preferred equity position on a large office portfolio located throughout Southern California.

