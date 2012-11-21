Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings affirms Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC's (Ocwen) commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) special servicer rating at 'CSS2-'.
The special servicer rating reflects an assessment of the company's experienced asset
management staff, ability to effectively dispose of REO assets, strong use of technology, and
continued focus on training. The rating also considered the lack of traditional CMBS conduit
servicing, Ocwen Financial Corporation's long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'B', as well
as the ongoing integration of recently acquired residential servicing platforms.
As of June 30, 2012, Ocwen was named special servicer on 115 commercial mortgage loans
totaling $635.9 million, of which none were CMBS. As of the same date, the company was special
servicing 99 non-CMBS REO properties totaling $386.8 million. The remaining 16 loans were whole
loans that were part of a CDO transaction.
The servicer rating is based on the methodology described in Fitch's reports 'U.S.
Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria,' dated Feb. 18, 2011, and 'Global Rating Criteria
for Structured Finance Servicers' dated Aug. 16, 2010, available on Fitch's web site
'www.fitchratings.com'.