Nov 22 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly published special report that the credit cycle has started to turn in most large emerging market (EM) banking systems, driven by a less favourable economic backdrop both globally and locally. This is reflected in somewhat slower credit growth rates, greater margin pressure, and signs of increased potential or reported loan impairment. However, Fitch views heightened stress in most markets as unlikely (China being the most notable potential exception) due to banks' largely sound credit fundamentals and still solid economic growth in most EMs.

Fitch remains concerned about the potential consequences of China's rampant credit growth on bank asset quality and solvency, although reported numbers continue to show little deterioration. The credit fundamentals of Indian state-owned banks are also under pressure, as the economy's protracted slowdown has led to rising non-performing loans (NPLs), and single-name and sector concentrations are high. However, elsewhere in Asia risks are generally moderate due to solid funding structures and comfortable loss absorption capacity.

The sharper than anticipated deceleration of the Brazilian economy, following recent rapid credit expansion, is causing higher impairment in retail/SME portfolios. The lower policy rate has also put some pressure on margins. However, most banks' still comfortable capital and liquidity mitigate these concerns. Elsewhere in LatAm, increases in NPL ratios have been at most marginal.

Fitch expects the sharp slowdown in economic and credit growth in Turkey this year to result in only a limited increase in NPLs, as still positive growth, moderate corporate/household leverage and reasonable underwriting support asset quality. However, downside risks are still present, as loan books have yet to season after the rapid credit build up.

In Russia, Fitch has concerns about rapid retail loan growth, tighter capital, increasing deposit costs and legacy corporate asset quality problems. However, solid performance and capital at many banks and positive economic growth mitigate these. South African banks' asset quality ratios have improved, driven by work-outs and slower NPL creation, but a difficult environment and consumer loan growth create downside risks. In the GCC region, loan growth has been particularly robust in Qatar, but also in Oman and Saudi Arabia. Credit risks are offset by government support of funded projects.

The Outlook on 78% of EM banks' IDRs was Stable at end-Q312. However, Negative Outlooks/Rating Watch increased to 19% from 10% at end-2011. The latter are concentrated in India, South Africa, Slovenia, Belarus and Venezuela, reflecting uncertain economic outlooks and/or weaknesses in sovereign profiles. The Viability Ratings of Chinese banks are also at risk, given asset quality concerns.

