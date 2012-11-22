(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22 -

Summary analysis -- CITIC Group Corp. ----------------------------- 22-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: China

Foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2 Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 169397

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2010 --/-- BBB+/A-2

02-Nov-2009 --/-- BBB/A-2

Rationale

The rating on CITIC Group Corp. (CITIC) reflects our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support if CITIC comes under financial distress. The rating on CITIC is four notches above its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb'.

We view CITIC as a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of CITIC's following characteristics:

-- "Very important" role to the government. In our view, CITIC continues to assume some quasi policy role even though its diverse businesses are mostly commercially driven. The company is a key player in the overseas engineering contracting business under the Chinese government's bilateral agreements with many developing countries. This role has facilitated China's economic cooperation with these countries and contributed to its national strategy of securing overseas natural resources. CITIC also plays a visible role in overseas investment in natural resources, as illustrated by its investment in oil assets in Kazakhstan and iron ore mining projects in Australia.

-- "Very strong" link with the government. CITIC remains solely owned by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and its operations are subject to various government interventions. The government directly approves CITIC's articles of incorporation, appoints its senior management, and oversees its business and financial activities. Nonetheless, we believe the government intends to further commercialize CITIC. While this would leave the government as CITIC's controlling shareholder, the company's operational autonomy could increase.

On a stand-alone basis, the rating reflects CITIC's solid market position in selected businesses, adequate liquidity, and continued good profitability. The company's high financial leverage at some of its key nonfinancial operations and embedded volatilities in the financial performances of its cyclical businesses offset these strengths. The holding company's below-average information disclosure and inadequate risk management capability also constrain the rating. The SACP of CITIC is one-notch below CITIC's group credit profile (GCP), reflecting structural subordination of the claims of its creditors because CITIC is largely a non-operating holding company.

CITIC is one of the most diversified conglomerates in China. It has a solid market position in banking, securities brokerage, asset management, property development, engineering contracting, and an array of manufactured products, including heavy machinery and special steels. The financial segment is the largest contributor to CITIC's business. The group's 62%-owned China CITIC Bank Co. Ltd. (CNCB; not rated), the seventh-largest commercial bank in China by assets, represents about 82.1% of the group's consolidated assets and 53.4% of its consolidated total equity. Nonetheless, CITIC's nonfinancial operations remain significant, at more than 30% of its consolidated operating profits and about 40% of its consolidated total equity.

Vast business diversification has contributed to CITIC's good and stable profitability in recent years. The strong performance of its financial businesses, in particular its banking operations, has largely offset significant volatilities in earnings at some of its key nonfinancial subsidiaries, including CITIC Pacific Ltd. (CPL: BB+/Negative/--; cnBBB/--) and CITIC Resources Holdings (CRH: BB/Stable/--; cnBBB-/--). The ratio of core earnings to average adjusted assets for the consolidated group was 1.91% in 2011, compared with 2% in 2010 and 1.48% in 2009.

Nonetheless, CITIC's financial performance has shown signs of weakening in the first half of 2012, with the annualized core earnings ratio at 1.47% for the period. We believe the company's profitability could decline further in the next two years if the economic uncertainties at home and abroad start to concurrently weigh on its predominantly pro-cyclical businesses, especially banking. A major portion of the group's operations, including banking, property development, mining and steel-making, are in cyclical industries. The group is therefore significantly exposed to economic slowdowns despite its business diversity.

CITIC's overall moderate capitalization masks high gearing at its major nonfinancial subsidiaries. CITIC's financial leverage at the holding company level is modest, while its financial services operations are reasonably capitalized in a domestic context. At the end of June 2012, the holding company's debt leverage ratio was 27.5% and its double leverage ratio was 97.4%. This was partly due to the benefits of the holding company's asset revaluation in the course of its organizational restructuring and shareholding reforms in 2011.